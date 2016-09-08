Thursday, September 8
• Harbourside WI, St Paul’s Church hall, Ramsey, 10am. Call 818194.
• Manx Retirement Association stretch and flex at the NSC, Douglas, 10am. Tuesday, southern coffee morning at the Cherry Orchard Hotel, Port Erin, 10.30am. Wednesday, ‘Lady in The Van’, film at the Erin Arts Centre, 2pm.
• Onchan Pensioners Club, Morton Hall, Castletown, coffee morning; Friday, sequence dancing, 2pm-4.30pm; Saturday, Arabian dancing, 9am-1pm; Monday, Bridge, 2pm-5pm and 7pm-11pm; Tuesday, coffee morning including raffle, 10am-noon; Wednesday, whist drive, 7pm-10pm.
• Avondale Afternoon WI, Morton Hall, Onchan, 2pm. Call 818194.
• Soundcheck, Youth Arts Centre, Douglas, 6.30pm. Also Mon and Tues, 6pm-9pm. Mon, Castletown youth club, 6pm-9pm, and Wed, Ramsey youth club, 6.30pm-9.30pm.
• Kirk Bride WI, Bride Church hall, 7pm. Call 803804.
• Arbory WI, Colby Methodist hall, 7.15pm.
• Port Soderick WI, recreation hall, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
• Parkfield WI, St Andrew’s Church hall, Douglas, 7.45pm. Call 818194.
Sunday, September 11
• Port Erin Bowling Club, Club night, 4.30pm- 6.30pm. Everybody welcome.
• Isle of Man Freethinkers, Douglas Yacht Club, 7pm-7.30pm.
Monday, September 12
• Onchan Jubilee WI, Methodist Church hall, 10am. Call 818194.
• Vannin Bridge, Onchan pensioners hall, 2pm. Also Thurs.
• Possan Aeglagh Manx Speaking Youth Club School Year 6 upwards, Cafe Laare, Lord Street, Douglas, 6.30pm, subs £1. Call Cathy Clucas 414331 or email C.Clucas@doe.sch.im
• Onchan Silver Band practice, the band room, off Main Road, Onchan, beginners 6.30pm and seniors 7.30pm.
• Cornaa WI, Maughold parish hall, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
• Sulby WI, St Stephen’s Church hall 7.30pm.
Tuesday, September 13
• St John’s Art and Craft Group, Methodist hall, 9.40am. Bring your own art and craft. Call 851364.
• Peel City WI, Guild Room, Athol Street, Peel, 10.30am. Call 818194.
• The Tuesday Group, flexible learning room to try your hand at basic crafts, have a chat, coffee and fun, Peel Clothworkers’ School, 1.15pm. Pre-school children catered for. Call 614180.
• Baldrine WI, Methodist Sunday School, Baldrine, 2pm. Call 818194.
• Isle of Man Chess Club, Belsfield Hotel, Church Road Marina, Douglas, 7.30pm. Call 495097.
• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm.
• Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann meet Cherry Orchard Hotel, Port Erin, 7.30pm.
• Michael WI, Kirk Michael Church hall, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
• Mannin Quilters, Ballabeg Methodist hall, 7.30pm. Call 628921. Also Wed at St Columba’s Catholic Church, Port Erin, 1.30pm.
• Ballacottier Senior Youth Project for school years 10+, Ballacottier School youth room, 7.30pm-9.30pm.
• The Isle of Man Amateur Radio Society, Sea Cadet hall, Tromode, 8.30pm-9.30pm.
Wednesday, September 14
• The Friendship Club for the over 60s, Onchan Baptist Church, 2.30pm. Call 674255.
• Laxey Dog Training Club, Laxey Working Men’s Institute, 7pm-10pm.
• Jurby and District WI, Jurby parish hall, 7.15pm.
• Spring Chicks WI, Old Friends Association, Finch road, Douglas, 7.30pm. For further information or a programme of events contact 488842 or 455435.
• Ballabeg WI, Methodist Sunday School, Ballabeg, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
• Castletown WI, Methodist hall, Arbory Street, Castletown, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
