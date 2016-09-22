Thursday, September 22
• Onchan Pensioners Club, Morton Hall, Castletown, coffee morning; Friday, sequence dancing, 2pm-4.30pm; Saturday, Arabian dancing, 9am-1pm; Monday, Bridge, 2pm-5pm and 7pm-11pm; Tuesday, coffee morning including raffle, 10am-noon; Wednesday, whist drive, 7pm-10pm.
• Manx Retirement stretch and flex at the NSC, Douglas, 10am. Friday, monthly luncheon at the Cherry Orchard Hotel, Port Erin at 12.30pm. Speaker: James Davis - Manx Radio presenter. Tuesday, Douglas/Onchan coffee morning at the Cat with No Tail, Douglas, 10.30am. Wednesday, Rummikub, Onchan.
• Soundcheck, Youth Arts Centre, Douglas, 6.30pm. Also Mon and Tues, 6pm-9pm. Mon, Castletown youth club, 6pm-9pm, and Wed, Ramsey youth club, 6.30pm-9.30pm.
Sunday, September 25
• Port Erin Bowling Club, Club night, 4.30pm- 6.30pm. Everybody welcome.
Monday
• Vannin Bridge, Onchan pensioners hall, 2pm. Also Thurs.
• Possan Aeglagh Manx Speaking Youth Club School Year 6 upwards, Cafe Laare, Lord Street, Douglas, 6.30pm, subs £1. Call Cathy Clucas 414331 or email C.Clucas@doe.sch.im
• Onchan Silver Band practice, the band room, off Main Road, Onchan, beginners 6.30pm and seniors 7.30pm.
• Ayre WI, Grosvenor Hotel, Andreas, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
Tuesday, September 27
• St John’s Art and Craft Group, Methodist hall, 9.40am. Bring your own art and craft. Call 851364.
• The Tuesday Group, flexible learning room to try your hand at basic crafts, have a chat, coffee and fun, Peel Clothworkers’ School, 1.15pm. Pre-school children catered for. Call 614180.
• Isle of Man Chess Club, Belsfield Hotel, Church Road Marina, Douglas, 7.30pm. Call 495097.
• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm.
• Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann meet Cherry Orchard Hotel, Port Erin, 7.30pm.
• Mannin Quilters, Ballabeg Methodist hall, 7.30pm. Call 628921. Also Wed at St Columba’s Catholic Church, Port Erin, 1.30pm.
• Ballacottier Senior Youth Project for school years 10+, Ballacottier School youth room, 7.30pm-9.30pm.
Wednesday, September 28
• The Friendship Club for the over 60s, Onchan Baptist Church, 2.30pm. Call 674255.
• Laxey Dog Training Club, Laxey Working Men’s Institute, 7pm-10pm.
• Peel Belles WI, St Patrick’s Hall, Patrick Street, Peel, 7.30pm.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.