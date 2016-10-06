Thursday, October 6

• Onchan Pensioners Club, Morton Hall, Castletown, coffee morning; Fri, sequence dancing, 2pm-4.30pm; Sat, Arabian dancing, 9am-1pm; Mon, Bridge, 2pm-5pm and 7pm-11pm; Tues, coffee morning including raffle, 10am-noon; Wed, whist drive, 7pm-10pm.

• Manx Retirement Association stretch and flex at the NSC, Douglas at 10am. Also, indoor flat green bowling at 2pm. Tues, southern cofee morning at the Cherry Orchard Hotel, Port Erin at 10.30am. Whist afternoon at the Cat with No Tail, Douglas, 2pm. Wed, lunch and film show at the Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin.

• Soundcheck, Youth Arts Centre, Douglas, 6.30pm. Also Mon and Tues, 6pm-9pm. Mon, Castletown youth club, 6pm-9pm, and Wed, Ramsey youth club, 6.30pm-9.30pm.

Monday, October 10

• Onchan Jubilee WI, Methodist Church hall, 10am. Call 818194.

• Onchan and District WI, Elim Pentecostal Church, Second Avenue, Onchan, 2pm. Call Ella 621921 or Pat 624565.

• Vannin Bridge, Onchan pensioners hall, 2pm. Also Thurs.

• Possan Aeglagh Manx Speaking Youth Club School Year 6 upwards, Cafe Laare, Lord Street, Douglas, 6.30pm, subs £1. Call Cathy Clucas 414331 or email C.Clucas@doe.sch.im

• Onchan Silver Band practice, the band room, off Main Road, Onchan, beginners 6.30pm and seniors 7.30pm.

• Cornaa WI, Maughold parish hall, 7.30pm. Call 818194.

• Sulby WI, St Stephen’s Church hall 7.30pm.

Tuesday, October 11

• St John’s Art and Craft Group, Methodist hall, 9.40am. Bring your own art and craft. Call 851364.

• Peel City WI, Guild Room, Athol Street, Peel, 10.30am. Call 818194.

• The Tuesday Group, flexible learning room to try your hand at basic crafts, have a chat, coffee and fun, Peel Clothworkers’ School, 1.15pm. Pre-school children catered for. Call 614180.

• Baldrine WI, Methodist Sunday School, Baldrine, 2pm. Call 818194.

• Isle of Man Chess Club, Belsfield Hotel, Church Road Marina, Douglas, 7.30pm. Call 495097.

• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm.

• Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann meet Cherry Orchard Hotel, Port Erin, 7.30pm.

• Michael WI, Kirk Michael Church hall, 7.30pm. Call 818194.

• Mannin Quilters, Ballabeg Methodist hall, 7.30pm. Call 628921. Also Wed at St Columba’s Catholic Church, Port Erin, 1.30pm.

• Ballacottier Senior Youth Project for school years 10+, Ballacottier School youth room, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

• The Isle of Man Amateur Radio Society, Sea Cadet hall, Tromode, 8.30pm-9.30pm.

Wednesday, October 12

• The Friendship Club for the over 60s, Onchan Baptist Church, 2.30pm. Call 674255.

• Laxey Dog Training Club, Laxey Working Men’s Institute, 7pm-10pm.

• Spring Chicks WI, Old Friends Association, Finch Road, Douglas, 7.30pm. For further information or a programme of events contact 488842 or 455435.

• Ballabeg WI, Methodist Sunday School, Ballabeg, 7.30pm. Call 818194.

• Castletown WI, Methodist hall, Arbory Street, Castletown, 7.30pm. Call 818194.