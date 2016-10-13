Thursday, October 13
• Manx Retirement stretch and flex at the NSC, Douglas, 10am. Indoor flat green bowling at the NSC, Douglas, 2pm. Sun, Bolshoi Ballet production at the Broadway Cinema, Douglas, 4pm followed by dinner at the Mannin Hotel at 6.30pm. Tues, whist afternoon at the Cat with No Tail, Douglas at 2pm.
• Onchan Pensioners Club, Morton Hall, Castletown, coffee morning; Fri, sequence dancing, 2pm-4.30pm; Sat, Arabian dancing, 9am-1pm; Mon, Bridge, 2pm-5pm and 7pm-11pm; Tues, coffee morning including raffle, 10am-noon; Wed, whist drive, 7pm-10pm.
• Avondale Afternoon WI, Morton Hall, Onchan, 2pm. Call 818194.
• Soundcheck, Youth Arts Centre, Douglas, 6.30pm. Also Mon and Tues, 6pm-9pm. Mon, Castletown youth club, 6pm-9pm, and Wed, Ramsey youth club, 6.30pm-9.30pm.
• Kirk Bride WI, Bride Church hall, 7pm. Call 803804.
• Arbory WI, Colby Methodist hall, 7.15pm.
• Port Soderick WI, recreation hall, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
• Parkfield WI, St Andrew’s Church hall, Douglas, 7.45pm. Call 818194.
Sunday, October 16
• Manx Poetry Society meeting, Archibald Knox pub, function room, Onchan, 7.30pm-9.30pm. We read and write our own and others poetry in an informal atmosphere.
Monday, October 17
• Vannin Bridge, Onchan pensioners hall, 2pm. Also Thurs.
• Possan Aeglagh Manx Speaking Youth Club School Year 6 upwards, Cafe Laare, Lord Street, Douglas, 6.30pm, subs £1. Call Cathy Clucas 414331 or email C.Clucas@doe.sch.im
• Onchan Silver Band practice, the band room, off Main Road, Onchan, beginners 6.30pm and seniors 7.30pm.
• Foxdale WI, Foxdale Community School, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
• Marown WI, Millennium hall, Crosby, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
• Laxey Minorca WI, football clubhouse, Glen Road, Laxey, 7.45pm. Call 818194.
Tuesday, October 18
• St John’s Art and Craft Group, Methodist hall, 9.40am. Bring your own art and craft. Call 851364.
• The Tuesday Group, flexible learning room to try your hand at basic crafts, have a chat, coffee and fun, Peel Clothworkers’ School, 1.15pm. Pre-school children catered for. Call 614180.
• Braddan WI, Methodist Church hall, Union Mills, 2pm. Call 818194.
• Laxey Art Club, Laxey football clubhouse, 7pm-9pm. Enquiries 861125 or 862035.
• Isle of Man Chess Club, Belsfield Hotel, Church Road Marina, Douglas, 7.30pm. Call 495097.
• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm.
• Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann meet Cherry Orchard Hotel, Port Erin, 7.30pm.
• Kirk Andreas WI, Andreas Church hall, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
• St John’s WI, St John’s Church hall, 7.30pm. Call 818194..
• Mannin Quilters, Ballabeg Methodist hall, 7.30pm. Call 628921. Also Wed at St Columba’s Catholic Church, Port Erin, 1.30pm.
• Ballacottier Senior Youth Project for school years 10+, Ballacottier School youth room, 7.30pm-9.30pm.
Wednesday, October 19
• Onchan Ladies meet in Morton hall, the Pensioners Club, 2.15pm. Call Shirley Baldwin, 620352.
• The Friendship Club for the over 60s, Onchan Baptist Church, 2.30pm. Call 674255.
• Laxey Dog Training Club, Laxey Working Men’s Institute, 7pm-10pm.
• Ballaugh WI, Ballaugh Bowling Club, 7.30pm. Call 803804.
• Port St Mary WI, Mount Tabor School Room, Port St Mary, 7.45pm. Call 818194.
