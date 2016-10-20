Thursday, October 20
• Onchan Pensioners Club, Morton Hall, Castletown, coffee morning; Fri, sequence dancing, 2pm-4.30pm; Sat, Arabian dancing, 9am-1pm; Mon, Bridge, 2pm-5pm and 7pm-11pm; Tues, coffee morning including raffle, 10am-noon; Wed, whist drive, 7pm-10pm.
• Manx Retirement stretch and flex at the NSC, Douglas, 10am. Indoor flat green bowling at the NSC, Douglas, 2pm. Fri, monthly walk, departing from Port Soderick upper car park at 1.30pm. Sun, monthly luncheon, Sefton Hotel, Douglas, 1pm. Tues, Douglas/Onchan coffee morning at the Cat with No Tail, Douglas, 10.30am. Whist afternoon at the Cat with No Tail, Douglas, 2pm.
• Soundcheck, Youth Arts Centre, Douglas, 6.30pm. Also Mon and Tues, 6pm-9pm. Mon, Castletown youth club, 6pm-9pm, and Wed, Ramsey youth club, 6.30pm-9.30pm.
• Ramsey WI, St Paul’s Church Lounge, Market Place, Ramsey, 7.30pm.
Monday, October 24
• Vannin Bridge, Onchan pensioners hall, 2pm. Also Thurs.
• Onchan Silver Band practice, the band room, off Main Road, Onchan, beginners 6.30pm and seniors 7.30pm.
• Ayre WI, Grosvenor Hotel, Andreas, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
Tuesday, October 25
• St John’s Art and Craft Group, Methodist hall, 9.40am. Bring your own art and craft. Call 851364.
• The Tuesday Group, flexible learning room to try your hand at basic crafts, have a chat, coffee and fun, Peel Clothworkers’ School, 1.15pm. Pre-school children catered for. Call 614180.
• Laxey Art Club, Laxey football clubhouse, 7pm-9pm. Enquiries 861125 or 862035.
• Isle of Man Chess Club, Belsfield Hotel, Church Road Marina, Douglas, 7.30pm. Call 495097.
• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm.
• Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann meet Cherry Orchard Hotel, Port Erin, 7.30pm.
• Mannin Quilters, Ballabeg Methodist hall, 7.30pm. Call 628921. Also Wed at St Columba’s Catholic Church, Port Erin, 1.30pm.
Wednesday, October 26
• The Friendship Club for the over 60s, Onchan Baptist Church, 2.30pm. Call 674255.
• Laxey Dog Training Club, Laxey Working Men’s Institute, 7pm-10pm.
• Peel Belles WI, St Patrick’s Hall, Patrick Street, Peel, 7.30pm.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.