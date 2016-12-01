Thursday, December 1
• Manx Retirement Association, stretch and flex at the NSC, Douglas, 10am. Also, indoor flat green bowling at the NSC, 2pm-3.30pm. Mon, ‘Gardens Revealed’ - a film at the Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 2pm. Tues, Ramsey coffee morning, St Paul’s Hall, Ramsey, 10.30am. Whist afternoon at the Cat with No Tail, Douglas, 2pm. Wed, computer discussion group at the Cat with No Tail, Douglas, 10.30am. Visit to Peel Cathedral, 2pm.
• Onchan Pensioners Club, Morton Hall, Castletown, coffee morning; Fri, sequence dancing, 2pm-4.30pm; Sat, Arabian dancing, 9am-1pm; Mon, Bridge, 2pm-5pm and 7pm-11pm; Tues, coffee morning including raffle, 10am-noon; Wed, whist drive, 7pm-10pm.
• Soundcheck, Youth Arts Centre, Douglas, 4pm-9pm. Also, writers club (11+), dressing room. ExperiMental Art, (12+), studio/art room. Fri, social club (ages 11+), 7pm-10pm. Mon, junior art (ages 8-11). Tue, photography (ages 11+), 6pm-8pm.
Monday, December 5
• Vannin Bridge, Onchan pensioners hall, 2pm. Also Thurs.
• Possan Aeglagh Manx Speaking Youth Club School Year 6 upwards, Cafe Laare, Lord Street, Douglas, 6.30pm, subs £1. Call Cathy Clucas 414331 or email C.Clucas@doe.sch.im
• Onchan Silver Band practice, the band room, off Main Road, Onchan, beginners 6.30pm and seniors 7.30pm.
Tuesday, December 6
• St John’s Art and Craft Group, Methodist hall, 9.40am. Bring your own art and craft. Call 851364.
• The Tuesday Group, flexible learning room to try your hand at basic crafts, have a chat, coffee and fun, Peel Clothworkers’ School, 1.15pm. Pre-school children catered for. Call 614180.
• Laxey Art Club, Laxey football clubhouse, 7pm-9pm. Enquiries 861125 or 862035.
• Isle of Man Chess Club, Belsfield Hotel, Church Road Marina, Douglas, 7.30pm. Call 495097.
• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm.
• Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann meet Cherry Orchard Hotel, Port Erin, 7.30pm.
• Mannin Quilters, Ballabeg Methodist hall, 7.30pm. Call 628921. Also Wed at St Columba’s Catholic Church, Port Erin, 1.30pm.
• Santon WI, The Church Centre, Church Road, Santon, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
• Ballacottier Senior Youth Project for school years 10+, Ballacottier School youth room, 7.30pm-9.30pm.
Wednesday, December 7
• MS Society coffee morning, Harbour Lights, St Paul’s Square, Ramsey, 10.30am.
• Onchan Pensioners Club, Morton Hall, Castletown, ladies club, 2pm.
• The Friendship Club for the over 60s, Onchan Baptist Church, 2.30pm. Call 674255.
• Laxey Dog Training Club, Laxey Working Men’s Institute, 7pm-10pm.
• Jurby and District WI, Jurby parish hall, 7.15pm.
• St Mark’s WI, St Mark’s School room, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
