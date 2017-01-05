Thursday, January 5
5: Manx Retirement Association stretch and flex at the NSC, Douglas, 10am. Also, indoor flat green bowling, 2pm-3.30pm at the NSC.Mon, dinner and concert at 6pm, the Park Hotel, Ramsey, followed by a councert at Ramsey Grammar School, West Building, 7.30pm. Tues, Southern coffee morning at the Cherry Orchard Hotel, Port Erin, 10.30am. Whist afternoon at the Cat with No Tail, Douglas, 2pm.
• Onchan Pensioners Club, Morton Hall, Castletown, coffee morning; Fri, sequence dancing, 2pm-4.30pm; Sat, Arabian dancing, 9am-1pm; Mon, Bridge, 2pm-5pm and 7pm-11pm; Tues, coffee morning including raffle, 10am-noon; Wed, whist drive, 7pm-10pm.
• Soundcheck, Youth Arts Centre, Douglas, 4pm-9pm. Also, writers club (11+), dressing room. ExperiMental Art, (12+), studio/art room. Fri, social club (ages 11+), 7pm-10pm. Mon, junior art (ages 8-11). Tue, photography (ages 11+), 6pm-8pm.
Monday, January 9
• Vannin Bridge, Onchan pensioners hall, 2pm. Also Thurs.
• Possan Aeglagh Manx Speaking Youth Club School Year 6 upwards, Cafe Laare, Lord Street, Douglas, 6.30pm, subs £1. Call Cathy Clucas 414331 or email C.Clucas@doe.sch.im
• Onchan Silver Band practice, the band room, off Main Road, Onchan, beginners 6.30pm and seniors 7.30pm.
• Cornaa WI, Maughold parish hall, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
• Sulby WI, St Stephen’s Church hall 7.30pm.
Tuesday, January 10
• St John’s Art and Craft Group, Methodist hall, 9.40am. Bring your own art and craft. Call 851364.
• Peel City WI, Guild Room, Athol Street, Peel, 10.30am. Call 818194.
• The Tuesday Group, flexible learning room to try your hand at basic crafts, have a chat, coffee and fun, Peel Clothworkers’ School, 1.15pm. Pre-school children catered for. Call 614180.
• Baldrine WI, Methodist Sunday School, Baldrine, 2pm. Call 818194.
• Laxey Art Club, Laxey football clubhouse, 7pm-9pm. Enquiries 861125 or 862035.
• Isle of Man Chess Club, Belsfield Hotel, Church Road Marina, Douglas, 7.30pm. Call 495097.
• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm.
• Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann meet Cherry Orchard Hotel, Port Erin, 7.30pm.
• Michael WI, Kirk Michael Church hall, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
• Mannin Quilters, Ballabeg Methodist hall, 7.30pm. Call 628921. Also Wed at St Columba’s Catholic Church, Port Erin, 1.30pm.
• Ballacottier Senior Youth Project for school years 10+, Ballacottier School youth room, 7.30pm-9.30pm. • The Isle of Man Amateur Radio Society, Sea Cadet hall, Tromode, 8.30pm-9.30pm.
Wednesday, January 11
• The Friendship Club for the over 60s, Onchan Baptist Church, 2.30pm. Call 674255.
• Laxey Dog Training Club, Laxey Working Men’s Institute, 7pm-10pm.
• Spring Chicks WI, Old Friends Association, Finch road, Douglas, 7.30pm. For further information or a programme of events contact 488842 or 455435.
• Ballabeg WI, Methodist Sunday School, Ballabeg, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
• Castletown WI, Methodist hall, Arbory Street, Castletown, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
