Thursday, January 26
• Onchan Pensioners Club, Morton Hall, Castletown, coffee morning; Fri, sequence dancing, 2pm-4.30pm; Sat, Arabian dancing, 9am-1pm; Mon, Bridge, 2pm-5pm and 7pm-11pm; Tues, coffee morning including raffle, 10am-noon; Wed, whist drive, 7pm-10pm.
• Manx Retirement Association stretch and flex at the NSC, Douglas, 10am. Also, indoor flat green bowling at the NSC, Douglas from 2pm-3.30pm. Fri, a visit to Ballavartyn equestrian centre, 12.15pm. Call 817007 for details. Tues, Douglas/Onchan coffee morning at the Cat with No Tail, 10.30am.
• Soundcheck, Youth Arts Centre, Douglas, 4pm-9pm. Also, writers club (11+), dressing room. ExperiMental Art, (12+), studio/art room. Fri, social club (ages 11+), 7pm-10pm. Mon, junior art (ages 8-11). Tue, photography (ages 11+), 6pm-8pm.
Monday, January 30
• Vannin Bridge, Onchan pensioners hall, 2pm. Also Thurs.
• Possan Aeglagh Manx Speaking Youth Club School Year 6 upwards, Cafe Laare, Lord Street, Douglas, 6.30pm, subs £1. Call Cathy Clucas 414331 or email C.Clucas@doe.sch.im
• Onchan Silver Band practice, the band room, off Main Road, Onchan, beginners 6.30pm and seniors 7.30pm.
Tuesday, January 31
• St John’s Art and Craft Group, Methodist hall, 9.40am. Bring your own art and craft. Call 851364.
• The Tuesday Group, flexible learning room to try your hand at basic crafts, have a chat, coffee and fun, Peel Clothworkers’ School, 1.15pm. Pre-school children catered for. Call 614180.
• Laxey Art Club, Laxey football clubhouse, 7pm-9pm. Enquiries 861125 or 862035.
• Isle of Man Chess Club, Belsfield Hotel, Church Road Marina, Douglas, 7.30pm. Call 495097.
• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm.
• Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann meet Cherry Orchard Hotel, Port Erin, 7.30pm.
• Mannin Quilters, Ballabeg Methodist hall, 7.30pm. Call 628921. Also Wed at St Columba’s Catholic Church, Port Erin, 1.30pm.
• Ballacottier Senior Youth Project for school years 10+, Ballacottier School youth room, 7.30pm-9.30pm.
Wednesday, February 1
• MS Society coffee morning, Harbour Lights, St Paul’s Square, Ramsey, 10.30am.
• Onchan Pensioners Club, Morton Hall, Castletown, ladies club, 2pm.
• The Friendship Club for the over 60s, Onchan Baptist Church, 2.30pm. Call 674255.
• Laxey Dog Training Club, Laxey Working Men’s Institute, 7pm-10pm.
• Jurby and District WI, Jurby parish hall, 7.15pm.
• St Mark’s WI, St Mark’s School room, 7.30pm. Call 818194.
