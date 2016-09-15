Thursday, September 15

• Age IoM computer training sessions, Douglas iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, 10am–12.30pm.

• Art and creative writing, The Hub, Port Erin, 10am. Also board games, 2pm-3.30pm; chair based exercise, 3pm. Sat, social fitness, 9.30am; Meditation led by IOM Brahma Kumaris, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Tues, bridge, 10am-noon; crafts, 2pm-3.30pm. Wed, yoga, 11am-12.15pm. Men in Sheds – Tues/Wed/Fri, 10am, Thie Rosien, Port Erin.

• Northern Ladies Luncheon Club coffee morning, Ramsey Town Hall between 10.30am-noon.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Tynwald Mills, St John’s, 11am-3pm.

• Laxey and Lonan Community Choir, Laxey Methodist Church, Minorca Hill, Laxey, 7pm-8pm. No auditions.

• Traditional Aikido, St John’s Methodist Hall, 7pm-8.30pm.

• Manx Gaelic class, intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Arbory Commissioners’ hall, 7.30pm. Also Fri, intermediate-advanced with Adrian Cain, Manx Museum, noon. Sat, intermediate, House of Manannan, 9.30am; intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Manx Museum, 10.30am. Tues, intermediate with Adrian Cain, St Matthew’s Church, Douglas, noon; advanced, Rovers pub, Douglas, 1pm; beginners, Patchwork Cafe, Port St Mary, 7.30pm; Arbory Commissioners’ hall with Cathy Clucas, 7.30pm; St John’s House with James O’Meara, 7.30pm.

• Gospel message, Ballaugh village hall, 7.30pm.

• Self-esteem for a balanced life course (3 weeks), 20 Appledene Court, Woodlands View, Douglas, 7.15pm-8.45pm. Register www.brahmakumaris.org/uk/isleofman or call 626940.

• Quiz Night, The Railway, Douglas, 8.30pm. Call 670773.

• Bingo Quiz, Manor Hotel, Willaston, 9pm.

Friday, September 16

• Coffee morning at Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, 10.30am, £1.50. All raised funds are used locally. Call the Centre on 674727.

• Coffee and chat, Onchan Methodist Church lounge, 10.30am-noon.

• Revive Fridays, Trinity Church Hall, Douglas, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Enjoy the company and a faith tea. Call 621004.

• Royal Air Forces Association Annual Battle of Britain concert. All Saints Church, Douglas, 7pm, with Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band and The Regal Singers, tickets £1.

• Meditation, The Refinery, Duke Street, Douglas, 7pm. Call 467818.

Saturday, September 17

• Isle of Man Food and Drink festival, Villa Marina Gardens, Douglas, 10am-9pm and Sun 10am-5pm, tickets £3 (day) and £5 (weekend) for adults, with admission free for under 16s.

• Giant car boot sale at The Fun Farm, Whitebridge Road, Onchan, 10am. Fee of £10 per pitch will be taken at the gate on the day. Setting up to be done by half an hour prior to the start.

• Car boot sale, Mill Road, Peel. (by Moore’s Kipper House), 10.30am-2.30pm. Cars £5, vans £7, admission free. Proceeds to charities, call 801200.

• Coffee morning, Glen Maye Chapel and Community Centre, 10am-noon.

• Theatre Tours, Gaiety Theatre, Douglas, 10am. Call 600555.

• The Manx Aviation and Military Museum, Ronaldsway, open 10am-4.30pm daily.

• Laxey Woollen Mills, Glen Road, 10am-5pm. Also open weekdays.

• Green Centre, near Chester Street complex, Douglas. Information about recycling, energy, insulation and environmental matters, 10am.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Karl B and T, Ramsey, 10am-3pm.

• IoM Torch Fellowship Group meeting for the visually impaired. Call 622830 for venue.

• Great Laxey Mine Railway, 11am-4.30pm.

• Coffee and chat, St Mary’s on the Harbour, Castletown, 11am.

• Bally Cashtal Brass training band of Castletown Band, Queen Street Mission Hall, beginners 4.30pm, main rehearsal 5.30pm. Call Barbara 473582.

• Mayoral Charity Fundraising Event - barn dance, Greenkeepers workshops behind Kewaigue School, 7pm-11pm, £15 per person or £50 for four. Fun for all the family including ceilidh, mhelliah, hog roast and live music, bring your own drinks and picnic chairs. All proceeds to Anthony Nolan IoM, Manx Decaf and Naseem’s Manx Brain Tumour charity. For tickets call Gill 487487 or Geri 499521.

• Quiz night, Onchan Elim Pentecostal Church, Second Avenue, Onchan, 7pm, doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets £5, call Sarah Richardson, 472447.

Sunday, September 18

• Royal Air Forces Association, Battle of Britain Commemoration Service. Parade leaves the Woodbourne Pub at 10.30am. Church Service starts at 11am at All Saints Church, Douglas.

• Footprints walk and remember. Make your footsteps count from Peel to St John’s (along the old railway tracks). Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man invites families and friends to come together to walk in memory of a loved one. 11.00am. Entry fee: £10 per adult, £5 per child. For information and registration pack please contact 668192 orinfo@cruseisleofman.org

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, S100 Clubhouse, Castletown, 1.30pm-3.30pm.

• Praxis Care charity bingo, Palace Bingo Hall, Douglas, 2pm-4.30pm. Tickets £20 inc. bingo book, dabber and finger buffet. Contact Vicki 431721 or Becca 424332 for further information and tickets.

• Sulby and Lezayre Heritage Trust final walk for this season is through St John’s Arboretum ‘ autumn at the arboretum in St John’s ‘, meet at the arboretum car park at 2pm for 2.15pm.

• Collectors fair, Moreton Hall, Castletown, 2pm-4pm. Admission 50p for Anti-Cancer, (Port Erin branch).

• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm. Call 473582.

• Meditation and chat, Pure Inspiration, Ramsey, 7.15pm. Call Gary, 817735.

Monday, September 19

• Age Isle of Man - free computer sessions for people aged over 50, House of Manannan, Peel, 10am–12.30pm and 1.30pm–4.30pm.

• Afternoon tea dance, Manx Legion Club, Douglas, 2pm-4pm.

• Free life-changing stress / spine / health talks, Align4Life in Lake Road, Douglas, 6.45pm, 629444.

Tuesday, September 20

• Computers for Beginners, Onchan Library, 10am-noon. Call 621228.

• Manx Cancer Help drop-in day, Lisa Lowe Centre, The Old Schoolhouse, Cronkbourne, 11am-4pm.

• Lunch Club, Salvation Army Citadel, Lord Street, Douglas, 11.30am. Call 627742.

• Endometrial/womb/uterine cancer awareness. Invite you to a spa treatment session, Keyll Darree Training Facility, Strang, from 6pm. For details contact MeShell Berry 450456.

Wednesday, September 21

• Computer training sessions. Leonard Cheshire Disability, Main Road, Onchan, 11am-3pm. Call 679030.

• Call in for coffee at St Peter’s Church, Onchan, 11am and 1pm.

• Bereavement support group, friendly get together for anyone feeling isolated or lonely after a bereavement, Scholl Centre, Hospice Isle of Man, 5pm-7pm. Call 647443.

• Live screening, Shakepeare’s Henry V, chat group, 6.30pm, screening at 7.30pm, Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, £10, u18s £2.

• SambaMann percussion workshop, Onchan Silver bandroom, off Onchan Commissioners’ car park, 7pm, email sambamann@manx.net

• Bingo Quiz, Archibald Knox Onchan, 8pm.

