Thursday, September 22

• IOM Anti Cancer Association, Lonan and Laxey Branch, pop up charity shop, White House Close. (opposite petrol station), Laxey, 10am-4pm daily. Donations of clothing, bric a brac greatly appreciated. Sorry no books, electrics or furniture, thank you. Enquiries: 861724.

• Age IoM computer training sessions, Douglas iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, 10am–12.30pm.

• Art and creative writing, The Hub, Port Erin, 10am. Also board games, 2pm-3.30pm; chair based exercise, 3pm. Sat, social fitness, 9.30am; Meditation led by IOM Brahma Kumaris, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Tues, bridge, 10am-noon; crafts, 2pm-3.30pm. Wed, yoga, 11am-12.15pm. Men in Sheds – Tues/Wed/Fri, 10am, Thie Rosien, Port Erin.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Tynwald Mills, St John’s, 11am-3pm.

• Laxey and Lonan Community Choir, Laxey Methodist Church, Minorca Hill, Laxey, 7pm-8pm. No auditions.

• Traditional Aikido, St John’s Methodist Hall, 7pm-8.30pm.

• Manx Gaelic class, intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Arbory Commissioners’ hall, 7.30pm. Also Fri, intermediate-advanced with Adrian Cain, Manx Museum, noon. Sat, intermediate, House of Manannan, 9.30am; intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Manx Museum, 10.30am. Tues, intermediate with Adrian Cain, St Matthew’s Church, Douglas, noon; advanced, Rovers pub, Douglas, 1pm; beginners, Patchwork Cafe, Port St Mary, 7.30pm; Arbory Commissioners’ hall with Cathy Clucas, 7.30pm; St John’s House with James O’Meara, 7.30pm.

• Gospel message, Ballaugh village hall, 7.30pm.

• Quiz Night, The Railway, Douglas, 8.30pm. Call 670773.

• Bingo Quiz, Manor Hotel, Willaston, 9pm.

Friday, September 23

• Coffee and chat, Onchan Methodist Church lounge, 10.30am-noon.

• Revive Fridays, Trinity Church Hall, Douglas, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Enjoy the company and a faith tea. Call 621004.

• Charity fashion show, Michael School, Main Road, Kirk Michael, in aid of the school, 6.30pm, tickets £5 available at M&Co.

• Meditation, The Refinery, Duke Street, Douglas, 7pm. Call 467818.

• Peel Lifeboat Ladies Guild, Mhellia, Whitehouse Hotel, Peel, 8pm.

• Leonard Cheshire Disability charity quiz night at The Cat with No Tail, Douglas, 8pm.

• Isle of Man Oddfellows Lodge of Mona quiz night, Laxey football club house, 8pm. In aid of Isle of Man Special Olympics.

Saturday, September 24

• Theatre Tours, Gaiety Theatre, Douglas, 10am. Call 600555.

• The Manx Aviation and Military Museum, Ronaldsway, open 10am-4.30pm daily.

• Laxey Woollen Mills, Glen Road, 10am-5pm. Also open weekdays.

• Green Centre, near Chester Street complex, Douglas. Information about recycling, energy, insulation and environmental matters, 10am.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Karl B and T, Ramsey, 10am-3pm.

• Giant car boot sale in aid of the ManxSPCA in the marquee at St. John’s Mill from 11am. Fee of £10 for a domestic and £20 for a trade pitch will be taken on the day at the gate and setting up to be by half an hour prior to the start.

• Great Laxey Mine Railway, 11am-4.30pm.

• Coffee and chat, St Mary’s on the Harbour, Castletown, 11am.

• Messy Church, Dalby Schoolrooms, 3.30pm-5.30pm. Call Pauline, 843494.

• Sporty Church with Ramsey Baptist Church, Bunscoill Rhumsaa’s Auldyn hall, 4.15pm. Call 316013 or email info@ramseybaptist.org

• Bally Cashtal Brass training band of Castletown Band, Queen Street Mission Hall, beginners 4.30pm, main rehearsal 5.30pm. Call Barbara 473582.

• Bat walk Laxey, meet at Brown’s Terrace car park SC432847, 7pm. Last bat walk of the season. There will be an introductory talk on bats and how they are able to fly and hunt in the dark, before setting off with detectors (and hi-viz vests, both available for loan). The bat walk is free of charge and open to everyone although children should be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Sunday, September 25

• Indoor car boot sale, Morton Hall, Castletown, (opposite railway station), 2pm, £6 a stall, tables provided, admission 50p. Call 481532/673320.

• Thinking positively course, 20 Appledene Court, Woodlands View, Douglas, www.brahmakumaris.org/uk/isleofman or call 626940.

• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm. Call 473582.

• Meditation and chat, Pure Inspiration, Ramsey, 7.15pm. Call Gary, 817735.

Monday, September 26

• Age Isle of Man - free computer sessions for people aged over 50, House of Manannan, Peel, 10am–12.30pm and 1.30pm–4.30pm.

• MS Society coffee morning, Cherry Orchard, Port Erin, 1.30pm.

• Afternoon tea dance, Manx Legion Club, Douglas, 2pm-4pm.

• Free life-changing stress / spine / health talks, Align4Life in Lake Road, Douglas, 6.45pm, 629444.

Tuesday, September 27

• Computers for Beginners, Onchan Library, 10am-noon. Call 621228.

• Manx Cancer Help drop-in day, Lisa Lowe Centre, The Old Schoolhouse, Cronkbourne, 11am-4pm.

• Lunch Club, Salvation Army Citadel, Lord Street, Douglas, 11.30am. Call 627742.

• Ramsey Grammar School Association, annual general meeting, South Lecture Theatre, 6.30pm. Wine and nibbles. We really need new members to replace outgoing committee members. Please feel free to contact us via our Facebook page or school office to discuss what is involved.

Wednesday, September 28

• Computer training sessions. Leonard Cheshire Disability, Main Road, Onchan, 11am-3pm. Call 679030.

• Call in for coffee at St Peter’s Church, Onchan, 11am and 1pm.

• Bereavement support group, friendly get together for anyone feeling isolated or lonely after a bereavement, Scholl Centre, Hospice Isle of Man, 5pm-7pm. Call 647443.

• SambaMann percussion workshop, Onchan Silver bandroom, off Onchan Commissioners’ car park, 7pm, email sambamann@manx.net

• Bingo Quiz, Archibald Knox Onchan, 8pm.