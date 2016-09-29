Thursday, September 29

• Age IoM computer training sessions, Douglas iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, 10am–12.30pm.

• Art and creative writing, The Hub, Port Erin, 10am. Also board games, 2pm-3.30pm; chair based exercise, 3pm. Sat, social fitness, 9.30am; Meditation led by IOM Brahma Kumaris, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Tues, bridge, 10am-noon; crafts, 2pm-3.30pm. Wed, yoga, 11am-12.15pm. Men in Sheds – Tues/Wed/Fri, 10am, Thie Rosien, Port Erin.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Tynwald Mills, St John’s, 11am-3pm.

• Laxey and Lonan Community Choir, Laxey Methodist Church, Minorca Hill, Laxey, 7pm-8pm. No auditions.

• Traditional Aikido, St John’s Methodist Hall, 7pm-8.30pm.

• Manx Gaelic class, intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Arbory Commissioners’ hall, 7.30pm. Also Fri, intermediate-advanced with Adrian Cain, Manx Museum, noon. Sat, intermediate, House of Manannan, 9.30am; intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Manx Museum, 10.30am. Tues, intermediate with Adrian Cain, St Matthew’s Church, Douglas, noon; advanced, Rovers pub, Douglas, 1pm; beginners, Patchwork Cafe, Port St Mary, 7.30pm; Arbory Commissioners’ hall with Cathy Clucas, 7.30pm; St John’s House with James O’Meara, 7.30pm.

• Gospel message, Ballaugh village hall, 7.30pm.

• Quiz Night, The Railway, Douglas, 8.30pm. Call 670773.

• Bingo Quiz, Manor Hotel, Willaston, 9pm.

Friday, September 30

• Coffee and chat, Onchan Methodist Church lounge, 10.30am-noon.

• Bridge lunch at Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, noon, £20 including a glass of wine. Call Diana Killey 624095.

• Revive Fridays, Trinity Church Hall, Douglas, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Enjoy the company and a faith tea. Call 621004.

• Meditation, The Refinery, Duke Street, Douglas, 7pm. Call 467818.

• Mhelliah in aid of Cummal Mooar Resource Centre’s Amenity Fund, the Swan, Ramsey, 7pm. All welcome.

Saturday, October 1

• The Isle of Man Multiple Sclerosis Society annual fundraising abseil down the TT Grandstand. Anyone over 16 with or without MS can take part. The Venture Centre staff will be in charge and are fully qualified and able to help anyone who needs it. Support the abseil by going to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Derek-Patience, or call Derek, on 480755 or email derekpatience@hotmail.com.

• Theatre Tours, Gaiety Theatre, Douglas, 10am. Call 600555.

• The Manx Aviation and Military Museum, Ronaldsway, open 10am-4.30pm daily.

• Laxey Woollen Mills, Glen Road, 10am-5pm. Also open weekdays.

• Green Centre, near Chester Street complex, Douglas. Information about recycling, energy, insulation and environmental matters, 10am.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Villa Marina, Douglas, 10am-2pm.

• Great Laxey Mine Railway, 11am-4.30pm.

• Coffee and chat, St Mary’s on the Harbour, Castletown, 11am.

• Bally Cashtal Brass training band of Castletown Band, Queen Street Mission Hall, beginners 4.30pm, main rehearsal 5.30pm. Call Barbara 473582.

Sunday, October 2

• Manx Wildlife Trust,Volunteer Conservation Work Party for Ramsey Eco-Active: Meet at Ramsey Hairpin, 10am-2pm. Volunteers will help create a new path to connect Crossags Coppice with the centre of Claughbane Plantation. For further information http://www.manxwt.org.uk/whats-on

• ‘No Poet is an Island’ A Manx Litfest event featuring local poets going global. Various poets, Henry Bloom Noble Library, Douglas, 1.30pm-3pm.

• Indoor car boot sale, Morton Hall, Castletown, (opposite railway station), 2pm, £6 a stall, tables provided, admission 50p. Call 481532/67332.

• Harvest afternoon teas at Dalby Schoolrooms, 2.30pm-5.30pm.

• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm. Call 473582.

• Meditation and chat, Pure Inspiration, Ramsey, 7.15pm. Call Gary, 817735.

Monday, October 3

• Age Isle of Man - free computer sessions for people aged over 50, House of Manannan, Peel, 10am–12.30pm and 1.30pm–4.30pm.

• Afternoon tea dance, Manx Legion Club, Douglas, 2pm-4pm.

• Free life-changing stress / spine / health talks, Align4Life in Lake Road, Douglas, 6.45pm, 629444.

• The Annual General Meeting of the Friends of St Jude’s, 7pm at the Church, followed by light refreshments. All are welcome.

Tuesday, October 4

• Computers for Beginners, Onchan Library, 10am-noon. Call 621228.

• Manx Cancer Help drop-in day, Lisa Lowe Centre, The Old Schoolhouse, Cronkbourne, 11am-4pm.

• Lunch Club, Salvation Army Citadel, Lord Street, Douglas, 11.30am. Call 627742.

• Whist for Hospice, Michael Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Wednesday, October 5

• Independent Living Centre open day, Ballakermeen Road, 9.30am-3.30pm. Call 642511.

• MS Society coffee morning, Harbour Lights, St Paul’s Square, Ramsey, 10.30am-noon.

• Computer training sessions. Leonard Cheshire Disability, Main Road, Onchan, 11am-3pm. Call 679030.

• Call in for coffee at St Peter’s Church, Onchan, 11am and 1pm.

• Bereavement support group, friendly get together for anyone feeling isolated or lonely after a bereavement, Scholl Centre, Hospice Isle of Man, 5pm-7pm. Call 647443.

• SambaMann percussion workshop, Onchan Silver bandroom, off Onchan Commissioners’ car park, 7pm, email sambamann@manx.net

• Bingo Quiz, Archibald Knox Onchan, 8pm.

• Manx Bat Group talk by Julia Hanmer, Cats and Churches, Braddan Church Hall, 8pm. Free admission, light refreshments (donation suggested).