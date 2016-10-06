Thursday, October 6

• Age IoM computer training sessions, Douglas iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, 10am–12.30pm.

• Art and creative writing, The Hub, Port Erin, 10am. Also board games, 2pm-3.30pm; chair based exercise, 3pm. Sat, social fitness, 9.30am; Meditation led by IOM Brahma Kumaris, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Tues, bridge, 10am-noon; crafts, 2pm-3.30pm. Wed, yoga, 11am-12.15pm. Men in Sheds – Tues/Wed/Fri, 10am, Thie Rosien, Port Erin.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Tynwald Mills, St John’s, 11am-3pm.

• Laxey and Lonan Community Choir, Laxey Methodist Church, Minorca Hill, Laxey, 7pm-8pm. No auditions.

• Traditional Aikido, St John’s Methodist Hall, 7pm-8.30pm.

• Manx Gaelic class, intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Arbory Commissioners’ hall, 7.30pm. Also Fri, intermediate-advanced with Adrian Cain, Manx Museum, noon. Sat, intermediate, House of Manannan, 9.30am; intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Manx Museum, 10.30am. Tues, intermediate with Adrian Cain, St Matthew’s Church, Douglas, noon; advanced, Rovers pub, Douglas, 1pm; beginners, Patchwork Cafe, Port St Mary, 7.30pm; Arbory Commissioners’ hall with Cathy Clucas, 7.30pm; St John’s House with James O’Meara, 7.30pm.

• Gospel message, Ballaugh village hall, 7.30pm.

• Quiz Night, The Railway, Douglas, 8.30pm. Call 670773.

• Bingo Quiz, Manor Hotel, Willaston, 9pm.

Friday, October 7

• Coffee and chat, Onchan Methodist Church lounge, 10.30am-noon.

• Revive Fridays, Trinity Church Hall, Douglas, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Enjoy the company and a faith tea. Call 621004.

• Glen Maye Chapel annual ‘Harvest in the Barn’ service at Ballacreggan Farm in Glen Maye, 7pm. Traditional harvest hymns and readings and the music will be led by the Crosby Silver Band. The service will be led by Reverend Grace Easthope. Refreshments followed by the auction of produce.

• Meditation, The Refinery, Duke Street, Douglas, 7pm. Call 467818.

Saturday, October 8

• Fascinating Fungus: meet at South Barrule Plantation. 10am-noon. Exploring different types of Fungus with Manx Wildlife Trust and IOM Fungus Group. Booking is essential, contact Dawn Dickensdawn@manxwt.org.uk or call 01624 844432. Cost: free, donations gratefully received.

• Apple coffee morning, Mitre Hotel, Parliament St, Ramsey, 10am-1pm.

• Theatre Tours, Gaiety Theatre, Douglas, 10am. Call 600555.

• The Manx Aviation and Military Museum, Ronaldsway, open Sat and Sun, 10am-4.30pm.

• Laxey Woollen Mills, Glen Road, 10am-5pm. Also open weekdays.

• Green Centre, near Chester Street complex, Douglas. Information about recycling, energy, insulation and environmental matters, 10am.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Karl B and T, Ramsey, 10am-3pm.

• Great Laxey Mine Railway, 11am-4.30pm.

• Coffee and chat, St Mary’s on the Harbour, Castletown, 11am.

• Heritage Open Day, Peel Centenary Centre, 2pm-5pm.

• Bally Cashtal Brass training band of Castletown Band, Queen Street Mission Hall, beginners 4.30pm, main rehearsal 5.30pm. Call Barbara 473582.

Sunday, October 9

• Indoor car boot, St John’s Primary School, 1pm-3pm, stalls £5, admission 50p for School PTA. Call to book a table, 801282.

• Bride Methodist Chapel, Harvest Services. Afternoon Service 2.30 pm (Sunday School children taking part) Children have a sales table in aid of ‘Bee All You Can’. Evening Service 6.30 pm to include special musical items. Both of the above Services will be led by Sue and Geoff Collier.

Evening Service will be followed by refreshments. Also Monday, Short Service led by Mr John Harris, 7.30pm, followed by sale of produce.

• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm. Call 473582.

• Meditation and chat, Pure Inspiration, Ramsey, 7.15pm. Call Gary, 817735.

Monday, October 10

• Age Isle of Man - free computer sessions for people aged over 50, House of Manannan, Peel, 10am–12.30pm and 1.30pm–4.30pm.

• Afternoon tea dance, Manx Legion Club, Douglas, 2pm-4pm.

• Free life-changing stress / spine / health talks, Align4Life in Lake Road, Douglas, 6.45pm, 629444.

Tuesday, October 11

• Computers for Beginners, Onchan Library, 10am-noon. Call 621228.

• Manx Cancer Help drop-in day, Lisa Lowe Centre, The Old Schoolhouse, Cronkbourne, 11am-4pm.

• Lunch Club, Salvation Army Citadel, Lord Street, Douglas, 11.30am. Call 627742.

Wednesday, October 12

• Computer training sessions. Leonard Cheshire Disability, Main Road, Onchan, 11am-3pm. Call 679030.

• Call in for coffee at St Peter’s Church, Onchan, 11am and 1pm.

• Bereavement support group, friendly get together for anyone feeling isolated or lonely after a bereavement, Scholl Centre, Hospice Isle of Man, 5pm-7pm. Call 647443.

• SambaMann percussion workshop, Onchan Silver bandroom, off Onchan Commissioners’ car park, 7pm, email sambamann@manx.net

• Bingo Quiz, Archibald Knox Onchan, 8pm.