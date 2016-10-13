Thursday, October 13

• Age IoM computer training sessions, Douglas iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, 10am–12.30pm.

• Art and creative writing, The Hub, Port Erin, 10am. Also board games, 2pm-3.30pm; chair based exercise, 3pm. Sat, social fitness, 9.30am; Meditation led by IOM Brahma Kumaris, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Tues, bridge, 10am-noon; crafts, 2pm-3.30pm. Wed, yoga, 11am-12.15pm. Men in Sheds – Tues/Wed/Fri, 10am, Thie Rosien, Port Erin.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Tynwald Mills, St John’s, 11am-3pm.

• Laxey and Lonan Community Choir, Laxey Methodist Church, Minorca Hill, Laxey, 7pm-8pm. No auditions.

• Traditional Aikido, St John’s Methodist Hall, 7pm-8.30pm.

• Manx Gaelic class, intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Arbory Commissioners’ hall, 7.30pm. Also Fri, intermediate-advanced with Adrian Cain, Manx Museum, noon. Sat, intermediate, House of Manannan, 9.30am; intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Manx Museum, 10.30am. Tues, intermediate with Adrian Cain, St Matthew’s Church, Douglas, noon; advanced, Rovers pub, Douglas, 1pm; beginners, Patchwork Cafe, Port St Mary, 7.30pm; Arbory Commissioners’ hall with Cathy Clucas, 7.30pm; St John’s House with James O’Meara, 7.30pm.

• Gospel message, Ballaugh village hall, 7.30pm.

• Quiz Night, The Railway, Douglas, 8.30pm. Call 670773.

• Bingo Quiz, Manor Hotel, Willaston, 9pm.

Friday, October 14

• Coffee and chat, Onchan Methodist Church lounge, 10.30am-noon.

• Sing for fun at the Friday Lunchtime Choir, Salvation Army Citadel in Lord Street, 1.15pm. £1, towards hire of the venue and sheet music. For more information about the choir, ring the Music Service on 01624 686555.

• Revive Fridays, Trinity Church Hall, Douglas, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Enjoy the company and a faith tea. Call 621004.

• Meditation, The Refinery, Duke Street, Douglas, 7pm. Call 467818.

• Friends of Ballaugh School Mhelliah at the Raven, Ballaugh, from 8pm. All proceeds to school funds.

Saturday, October 15

• Theatre Tours, Gaiety Theatre, Douglas, 10am. Call 600555.

• The Manx Aviation and Military Museum, Ronaldsway, open Sat and Sun, 10am-4.30pm.

• Laxey Woollen Mills, Glen Road, 10am-5pm. Also open weekdays.

• Green Centre, near Chester Street complex, Douglas. Information about recycling, energy, insulation and environmental matters, 10am.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Karl B and T, Ramsey, 10am-3pm.

• IoM Torch Fellowship Group meeting for the visually impaired. Call 622830 for venue.

• Great Laxey Mine Railway, 11am-4.30pm.

• Coffee and chat, St Mary’s on the Harbour, Castletown, 11am.

• SUPER Stoats: At Port St Mary Town Hall, Port St Mary. 2pm- 4pm. Cost: £5 per child, £4 if member of Manx Wildlife Trust. Booking essential, book via Dawn Dickens at dawn@manxwt.org.uk or call 01624 844432. Also Sunday, Volunteer Conservation Work Party for Ramsey Eco-Active: Meet at Ramsey Hairpin, 10:00am-2:00pm. For further information http://www.manxwt.org.uk/whats-on

• Bally Cashtal Brass training band of Castletown Band, Queen Street Mission Hall, beginners 4.30pm, main rehearsal 5.30pm. Call Barbara 473582.

Sunday, October 16

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, S100 Clubhouse, Castletown, 1.30pm-3.30pm. Y

• Car boot sale, Morton Hall, Castletown, 2pm. Call 673320/481532.

• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm. Call 473582.

• Meditation and chat, Pure Inspiration, Ramsey, 7.15pm. Call Gary, 817735.

Monday, October 17

• Age Isle of Man - free computer sessions for people aged over 50, House of Manannan, Peel, 10am–12.30pm and 1.30pm–4.30pm.

• Afternoon tea dance, Manx Legion Club, Douglas, 2pm-4pm.

• Free life-changing stress / spine / health talks, Align4Life in Lake Road, Douglas, 6.45pm, 629444.

Tuesday, October 18

• Computers for Beginners, Onchan Library, 10am-noon. Call 621228.

• Manx Cancer Help drop-in day, Lisa Lowe Centre, The Old Schoolhouse, Cronkbourne, 11am-4pm.

• Lunch Club, Salvation Army Citadel, Lord Street, Douglas, 11.30am. Call 627742.

Wednesday, October 19

• Computer training sessions. Leonard Cheshire Disability, Main Road, Onchan, 11am-3pm. Call 679030.

• Call in for coffee at St Peter’s Church, Onchan, 11am and 1pm.

• Bereavement support group, friendly get together for anyone feeling isolated or lonely after a bereavement, Scholl Centre, Hospice Isle of Man, 5pm-7pm. Call 647443.

• UCM History and Heritage, free public lecture, Edmund Southworth, director of Manx National Heritage, talk on ‘Understanding Castle Rushen’, Elmwood House, Glencrutchery Road, 6pm. All welcome.

• SambaMann percussion workshop, Onchan Silver bandroom, off Onchan Commissioners’ car park, 7pm, email sambamann@manx.net

• Bingo Quiz, Archibald Knox Onchan, 8pm.