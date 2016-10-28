Thursday, October 27

• Fairtrade Sale, Cooill Chapel Hall 10am - 6.30pm. Simple lunch served 12 - 2pm in aid of Charities in the Developing World. Further details Tel 436182. Also Fri and Sat.

• Age IoM computer training sessions, Douglas iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, 10am–12.30pm.

• Art and creative writing, The Hub, Port Erin, 10am. Also board games, 2pm-3.30pm; chair based exercise, 3pm. Sat, social fitness, 9.30am; Meditation led by IOM Brahma Kumaris, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Tues, bridge, 10am-noon; crafts, 2pm-3.30pm. Wed, yoga, 11am-12.15pm. Men in Sheds – Tues/Wed/Fri, 10am, Thie Rosien, Port Erin.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Tynwald Mills, St John’s, 11am-3pm.

• Laxey and Lonan Community Choir, Laxey Methodist Church, Minorca Hill, Laxey, 7pm-8pm. No auditions.

• Traditional Aikido, St John’s Methodist Hall, 7pm-8.30pm.

• RNLI Peel Branch, fish and chip supper at the Marine Hotel, Peel, 7.30pm, £10. Call Julie Marshall, 844580, Shirley Collin, 845708 or Margaret Kelly, 842731.

• Manx Gaelic class, intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Arbory Commissioners’ hall, 7.30pm. Also Fri, intermediate-advanced with Adrian Cain, Manx Museum, noon. Sat, intermediate, House of Manannan, 9.30am; intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Manx Museum, 10.30am. Tues, intermediate with Adrian Cain, St Matthew’s Church, Douglas, noon; advanced, Rovers pub, Douglas, 1pm; beginners, Patchwork Cafe, Port St Mary, 7.30pm; Arbory Commissioners’ hall with Cathy Clucas, 7.30pm; St John’s House with James O’Meara, 7.30pm.

• Gospel message, Ballaugh village hall, 7.30pm.

• Quiz Night, The Railway, Douglas, 8.30pm. Call 670773.

• Bingo Quiz, Manor Hotel, Willaston, 9pm.

Friday, October 28

• Join Crossroads at Curraghs Wildlife Park for our annual Spooktacular event. The event runs from 10am-4pm and children in fancy dress get in for free! Bring your little goblins and ghouls along for Hop Tu Naa fun.

• Garage Sale, back of Crossroads Charity Shop, Victoria Street, Douglas, 10am-4pm.

• Coffee and chat, Onchan Methodist Church lounge, 10.30am-noon.

• Sing for fun at the Friday Lunchtime Choir, Salvation Army Citadel in Lord Street, 1.15pm. £1, towards hire of the venue and sheet music. For more information about the choir, ring the Music Service on 01624 686555.

• Manx Wildlife Trust, Wild About Gardens: Going Batty: Meet first at St John’s Methodist Hall, later at Tynwald Arboretum. 2-7:30pm First in the afternoon come build bat boxes, cost £5 per child for entrance, £10 per bat box (families and friends encourage to team up). Booking is essential, book via Dawn Dickens at dawn@manxwt.org.uk or call 01624 844432. From 6-7:30pm join for a guided bat walk with IOM Bat Group. Cost: Free of charge, donations gratefully received. Also, Sun, Volunteer Conservation Work Party for Ramsey Eco-Active: Meet at Ramsey Hairpin. 10am-2pm . For further information http://www.manxwt.org.uk/whats-on

• Revive Fridays, Trinity Church Hall, Douglas, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Enjoy the company and a faith tea. Call 621004.

• Harvest Festival St Jude’s Church, St Judes 7pm, all are welcome.

• Meditation, The Refinery, Duke Street, Douglas, 7pm. Call 467818.

• The Link - interesting talks and a buffet supper, Onchan Baptist Church. Call 623415.

Saturday, October 29

• Theatre Tours, Gaiety Theatre, Douglas, 10am. Call 600555.

• The Manx Aviation and Military Museum, Ronaldsway, open Sat and Sun, 10am-4.30pm.

• Laxey Woollen Mills, Glen Road, 10am-5pm. Also open weekdays.

• Green Centre, near Chester Street complex, Douglas. Information about recycling, energy, insulation and environmental matters, 10am.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Karl B and T, Ramsey, 10am-3pm.

• Glorious Goodies, made by Manxies, Promenade Methodist Church, Douglas, 10am-1pm, admission £1.

• Hop Tu Naa story time. Halloween stories. See how to make a spookey decoration, take pictures home to colour, Ramsey Town Library, 11am-11.30am. Also Tues, Nov 1, 9.30am-10am.

• Great Laxey Mine Railway, 11am-4.30pm.

• Coffee and chat, St Mary’s on the Harbour, Castletown, 11am.

• Hop tu Naa Ghost trains on Great Laxey Mine Railway, 1pm till 7pm. Also, Sun from 2pm-8pm.

• Breaking the Loop, is there more to life than this? 2.30pm-5.15pm, Thie Rosien Community Centre, Castletown Road, Port Erin. Free, donations are welcome. Brahma Kumaris Isle of Man. Also Sun, ‘Diwali’, Eastern festivals symbolising the victory of light over darkness, with Linda Lee, Grand View, Ramsey Road, Knocksharry, Nr Peel, 2pm-5pm.

• Bally Cashtal Brass training band of Castletown Band, Queen Street Mission Hall, beginners 4.30pm, main rehearsal 5.30pm. Call Barbara 473582.

• Hop tu Naa Braaid Hall. Fancy dress for all ages, turnip lanterns, pumpkins, faith super ( plate of cakes or sandwiches ducking apple), 7pm.

Sunday, October 30

• Spring Chicks WI indoor car boot at the Manx Legion. Tables £15, entrance 50p. Call 460156 to book your table.

• Hop Tu Naa, Cregneash, 10am-4pm. Admission, adults £6, child £3.

• Christmas Craft Fair at the Play Barn, Ard Jerkyll, Foxdale from noon - 4pm. Shop early for Christmas with quality locally-made gifts to suit all tastes and help support the ManxSPCA.

• Hop tu Naa Ghost trians on Great Laxey Mine Railway, 2pm till 8pm

• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm. Call 473582.

• Meditation and chat, Pure Inspiration, Ramsey, 7.15pm. Call Gary, 817735.

Monday, October 31

• Age Isle of Man - free computer sessions for people aged over 50, House of Manannan, Peel, 10am–12.30pm and 1.30pm–4.30pm.

• MS Society coffee morning, Cherry Orchard, Port Erin, 1.30pm.

• Afternoon tea dance, Manx Legion Club, Douglas, 2pm-4pm.

• Free life-changing stress / spine / health talks, Align4Life in Lake Road, Douglas, 6.45pm, 629444.

Tuesday, November 1

• Computers for Beginners, Onchan Library, 10am-noon. Call 621228.

• Manx Cancer Help drop-in day, Lisa Lowe Centre, The Old Schoolhouse, Cronkbourne, 11am-4pm.

• Lunch Club, Salvation Army Citadel, Lord Street, Douglas, 11.30am. Call 627742.

• Thinking Positively course, (once a week for 3 weeks) Explore the power and influence of thought and the impact of positive attitudes. Course free of charge. 20 Appledene Court, Woodlands View, Douglas, 7.15pm-8.45pm. To register: www.brahmakumaris.org/uk/isleofman or call 626940.

• Whist for Hospice, Michael Methodist Church, 7.30pm. FIRST TUESDAY

Wednesday, November 2

• Independent Living Centre open day, Ballakermeen Road, 9.30am-3.30pm. Call 642511.

• MS Society coffee morning, Harbour Lights, St Paul’s Square, Ramsey, 10.30am-noon.

• Computer training sessions. Leonard Cheshire Disability, Main Road, Onchan, 11am-3pm. Call 679030.

• Call in for coffee at St Peter’s Church, Onchan, 11am and 1pm.

• Bereavement support group, friendly get together for anyone feeling isolated or lonely after a bereavement, Scholl Centre, Hospice Isle of Man, 5pm-7pm. Call 647443.

• SambaMann percussion workshop, Onchan Silver bandroom, off Onchan Commissioners’ car park, 7pm, email sambamann@manx.net

• Bingo Quiz, Archibald Knox Onchan, 8pm.