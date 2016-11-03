Thursday, November 3

• Age IoM computer training sessions, Douglas iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, 10am–12.30pm.

• Art and creative writing, The Hub, Port Erin, 10am. Also board games, 2pm-3.30pm; chair based exercise, 3pm. Sat, social fitness, 9.30am; Meditation led by IOM Brahma Kumaris, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Tues, bridge, 10am-noon; crafts, 2pm-3.30pm. Wed, yoga, 11am-12.15pm. Men in Sheds – Tues/Wed/Fri, 10am, Thie Rosien, Port Erin.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Tynwald Mills, St John’s, 11am-3pm.

• Laxey and Lonan Community Choir, Laxey Methodist Church, Minorca Hill, Laxey, 7pm-8pm. No auditions.

• Traditional Aikido, St John’s Methodist Hall, 7pm-8.30pm.

• Manx Gaelic class, intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Arbory Commissioners’ hall, 7.30pm. Also Fri, intermediate-advanced with Adrian Cain, Manx Museum, noon. Sat, intermediate, House of Manannan, 9.30am; intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Manx Museum, 10.30am. Tues, intermediate with Adrian Cain, St Matthew’s Church, Douglas, noon; advanced, Rovers pub, Douglas, 1pm; Arbory Commissioners’ hall with Cathy Clucas, 7.30pm; St John’s House with James O’Meara, 7.30pm.

• Gospel message, Ballaugh village hall, 7.30pm.

• Quiz Night, The Railway, Douglas, 8.30pm. Call 670773.

• Bingo Quiz, Manor Hotel, Willaston, 9pm.

Friday, November 4

• Coffee and chat, Onchan Methodist Church lounge, 10.30am-noon.

• Sing for fun at the Friday Lunchtime Choir, Salvation Army Citadel in Lord Street, 1.15pm. £1, towards hire of the venue and sheet music. For more information about the choir, ring the Music Service on 01624 686555.

• Shakti Man new store opening and 12th birthday party. 3pm-8pm. 18 Parliament Street, Ramsey.

• Revive Fridays, Trinity Church Hall, Douglas, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Enjoy the company and a faith tea. Call 621004.

• Meditation, The Refinery, Duke Street, Douglas, 7pm. Call 467818.

Saturday, November 5

• Coffee Morning, the Crosby Hotel, Main Road, Crosby, 10am-noon. Cakes, produce, preserves and raffles. Tickets £2. Call Julia, 851676.

• Theatre Tours, Gaiety Theatre, Douglas, 10am. Call 600555.

• The Manx Aviation and Military Museum, Ronaldsway, open Sat and Sun, 10am-4.30pm.

• Laxey Woollen Mills, Glen Road, 10am-5pm. Also open weekdays.

• Green Centre, near Chester Street complex, Douglas. Information about recycling, energy, insulation and environmental matters, 10am.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Villa Marina, Douglas, 10am-2pm.

• The Friends of St Jude’s fund raising Soup Day, at Thie ny Gaelgy, St Judes, 11am-3pm. Soup and a sweet or cake. All money raised will go towards the Church restoration. All welcome.

• Great Laxey Mine Railway, 11am-4.30pm.

• Coffee and chat, St Mary’s on the Harbour, Castletown, 11am.

• Country Chic Christmas Fair at Braddan Church Hall, 1pm - 5pm. Admission £1, children free. Refreshments on sale at our pop-up coffee shop. All proceeds this year will go to Manx Cancer Help.

• Bally Cashtal Brass training band of Castletown Band, Queen Street Mission Hall, beginners 4.30pm, main rehearsal 5.30pm. Call Barbara 473582.

Sunday, November 6

• Collectors Fair, Morton Hall, Castletown (up laneopp. Rail Station) offering wide variety of antique to modern items, 2pm-4pm, entry 50p for Anti-Cancer.

• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm. Call 473582.

• The 3rd Peel Scout Group are holding a Family Quiz at the Highwayman, Peel, 5.30pm. Entry only £2 per adult, and children are free. Everyone welcome and there will be a raffle on the night.

• Meditation and chat, Pure Inspiration, Ramsey, 7.15pm. Call Gary, 817735.

Monday, November 7

• Age Isle of Man - free computer sessions for people aged over 50, House of Manannan, Peel, 10am–12.30pm and 1.30pm–4.30pm.

• Afternoon tea dance, Manx Legion Club, Douglas, 2pm-4pm.

• Free life-changing stress / spine / health talks, Align4Life in Lake Road, Douglas, 6.45pm, 629444.

Tuesday, November 8

• Computers for Beginners, Onchan Library, 10am-noon. Call 621228.

• Manx Cancer Help drop-in day, Lisa Lowe Centre, The Old Schoolhouse, Cronkbourne, 11am-4pm.

• Lunch Club, Salvation Army Citadel, Lord Street, Douglas, 11.30am. Call 627742.

• Annual General Meeting of the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, Castletown and Malew Branch, Civic Centre, Castletown, 7.30pm.

Wednesday, November 9

• Computer training sessions. Leonard Cheshire Disability, Main Road, Onchan, 11am-3pm. Call 679030.

• Call in for coffee at St Peter’s Church, Onchan, 11am and 1pm.

• Bereavement support group, friendly get together for anyone feeling isolated or lonely after a bereavement, Scholl Centre, Hospice Isle of Man, 5pm-7pm. Call 647443.

• SambaMann percussion workshop, Onchan Silver bandroom, off Onchan Commissioners’ car park, 7pm, email sambamann@manx.net

• Bingo Quiz, Archibald Knox Onchan, 8pm.