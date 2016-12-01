Thursday, December 1

• Age IoM computer training sessions, Douglas iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, 10am–12.30pm.

• Art and creative writing, The Hub, Port Erin, 10am. Also board games, 2pm-3.30pm; chair based exercise, 3pm. Sat, social fitness, 9.30am; Meditation led by IOM Brahma Kumaris, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Tues, bridge, 10am-noon; crafts, 2pm-3.30pm. Wed, yoga, 11am-12.15pm. Men in Sheds – Tues/Wed/Fri, 10am, Thie Rosien, Port Erin.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Tynwald Mills, St John’s, 11am-3pm.

• Laxey and Lonan Community Choir, Laxey Methodist Church, Minorca Hill, Laxey, 7pm-8pm. No auditions.

• Traditional Aikido, St John’s Methodist Hall, 7pm-8.30pm.

• Manx Gaelic class, intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Arbory Commissioners’ hall, 7.30pm. Also Fri, intermediate-advanced with Adrian Cain, Manx Museum, noon. Sat, intermediate, House of Manannan, 9.30am; intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Manx Museum, 10.30am. Tues, intermediate with Adrian Cain, St Matthew’s Church, Douglas, noon; advanced, Rovers pub, Douglas, 1pm; Arbory Commissioners’ hall with Cathy Clucas, 7.30pm; St John’s House with James O’Meara, 7.30pm.

• Gospel message, Ballaugh village hall, 7.30pm.

• Quiz Night, The Railway, Douglas, 8.30pm. Call 670773.

• Bingo Quiz, Manor Hotel, Willaston, 9pm.

Friday, December 2

• Coffee and chat, Onchan Methodist Church lounge, 10.30am-noon.

• Sing for fun with the Friday Lunchtime Choir, Salvation Army Citadel in Lord Street, 1.15pm. £1, towards hire of the venue and sheet music. For more information about the choir, ring the Music Service on 686555.

• Revive Fridays, Trinity Church Hall, Douglas, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Enjoy the company and a faith tea. Call 621004.

• Jurby School Christmas Fair, 6pm-8pm.

• Ballakermeen Christmas Market, Ballakermeen High School, 6.30pm. 50p entry. Stalls, crafts, cakes, tombola and hampers.

• Jacques and Torin, a night of entertainment and fun at Breagle Glen, including live music and all you can eat buffet, 7pm-midnight. Tickets £10, b.y.o.b. All proceeds to IOM Parkinsons Disease Society.

• Meditation, The Refinery, Duke Street, Douglas, 7pm. Call 467818.

Saturday, December 3

• Christmas cheer at Crossroads, Masham Court, Victoria Avenue, Douglas, 8am-noon. Breakfast with Santa, stalls and activities for all the family. Tickets £5 includes breakfast and gifts for the children. More info www.crossroadsiom.org or 673103. Also, Wed, Ladies Night, fashion, fizz and festivities. Crossroads Boutique, Strand Street Douglas. Tickets £10, 7pm-10pm. Call, 673103.

• A Manx Miscellany: Half-day symposium on Manx history and heritage, Elmwood House, Douglas, 9am-2pm. All welcome. More info at http://catrionamackie.net/manx-miscellany/

• Christmas Market, Top Banana, Ballaughton Lane, Saddlestone. Stalls will be selling a variety of goods including perfumes, jewellery, fashion accessories, hampers, gift wrap, beauty products, pet accessories, stocking fillers. A percentage of all money raised will go to Isle of Man registered charity, ManxAid.

• Theatre Tours, Gaiety Theatre, Douglas, 10am. Call 600555.

• The Manx Aviation and Military Museum, Ronaldsway, open Sat and Sun, 10am-4.30pm.

• Laxey Woollen Mills, Glen Road, 10am-5pm. Also open weekdays.

• Green Centre, near Chester Street complex, Douglas. Information about recycling, energy, insulation and environmental matters, 10am.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Villa Marina, Douglas, 10am-2pm.

• Coffee and chat, St Mary’s on the Harbour, Castletown, 11am.

• Bally Cashtal Brass training band of Castletown Band, Queen Street Mission Hall, beginners 4.30pm, main rehearsal 5.30pm. Call Barbara, 473582.

Sunday, December 4

• Car boot sale, Morton Hall, Castletown, 2pm. Admission 50p. Call, 673320/481532.

• Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust, Pier Christmas Concert at the Methodist Centre, Waterloo Road, Ramsey, 2.30pm. Children from local schools will be providing Christmas songs and music. Raffle, refreshments and hopefully Father Christmas will appear. Admission £3.50, children free.

• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm. Call 473582.

• Meditation and chat, Pure Inspiration, Ramsey, 7.15pm. Call Gary, 817735.

Monday, December 5

• Age Isle of Man - free computer sessions for people aged over 50, House of Manannan, Peel, 10am–12.30pm and 1.30pm–4.30pm.

• Afternoon tea dance, Manx Legion Club, Douglas, 2pm-4pm.

• Free life-changing stress / spine / health talks, Align4Life in Lake Road, Douglas, 6.45pm, 629444.

Tuesday, December 6

• Computers for Beginners, Onchan Library, 10am-noon. Call 621228.

• Manx Cancer Help drop-in day, Lisa Lowe Centre, The Old Schoolhouse, Cronkbourne, 11am-4pm.

• Lunch Club, Salvation Army Citadel, Lord Street, Douglas, 11.30am. Call 627742.

• Whist for Hospice, Michael Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Wednesday, December 7

• Independent Living Centre open day, Ballakermeen Road, 9.30am-3.30pm. Call 642511.

• MS Society coffee morning, Harbour Lights, St Paul’s Square, Ramsey, 10.30am-noon.

• Computer training sessions. Leonard Cheshire Disability, Main Road, Onchan, 11am-3pm. Call 679030.

• Call in for coffee at St Peter’s Church, Onchan, 11am and 1pm.

• Bereavement support group, friendly get together for anyone feeling isolated or lonely after a bereavement, Scholl Centre, Hospice Isle of Man, 5pm-7pm. Call 647443.

• Castle Rushen High School Christmas Fair, 6.30pm-8.30pm in the school hall. Festive food, games, stalls, Santa’s grotto, music and more. Tables can be booked by emailing CRHSEnquiries@sch.im or via the CRHS Facebook page and cost £10 (this fee is waived for charities). Entry £1.

• SambaMann percussion workshop, Onchan Silver bandroom, off Onchan Commissioners’ car park, 7pm, email sambamann@manx.net

• Bingo Quiz, Archibald Knox Onchan, 8pm.