Thursday, Januuary 26

• Age IoM computer training sessions, Douglas iMuseum, Kingswood Grove, 10am–12.30pm.

• Art and creative writing, The Hub, Port Erin, 10am. Also board games, 2pm-3.30pm; chair based exercise, 3pm. Sat, social fitness, 9.30am; Meditation led by IOM Brahma Kumaris, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Tues, bridge, 10am-noon; crafts, 2pm-3.30pm. Wed, yoga, 11am-12.15pm. Men in Sheds – Tues/Wed/Fri, 10am, Thie Rosien, Port Erin.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Tynwald Mills, St John’s, 11am-3pm.

• ‘Slim for Life – Easier than you think’ with Shem Allanson, Top Banana, Ballaughton Lane, Saddlestone, Douglas, 6.30pm-8.30pm. Free.

• Laxey and Lonan Community Choir, Laxey Methodist Church, Minorca Hill, Laxey, 7pm-8pm. No auditions.

• Traditional Aikido, St John’s Methodist Hall, 7pm-8.30pm.

• Manx Gaelic class, intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Arbory Commissioners’ hall, 7.30pm. Also Fri, intermediate-advanced with Adrian Cain, Manx Museum, noon. Sat, intermediate, House of Manannan, 9.30am; intermediate-advanced with James Harrison, Manx Museum, 10.30am. Tues, intermediate with Adrian Cain, St Matthew’s Church, Douglas, noon; advanced, Rovers pub, Douglas, 1pm; Arbory Commissioners’ hall with Cathy Clucas, 7.30pm; St John’s House with James O’Meara, 7.30pm.

• Gospel message, Ballaugh village hall, 7.30pm.

• Quiz Night, The Railway, Douglas, 8.30pm. Call 670773.

• Bingo Quiz, Manor Hotel, Willaston, 9pm.

Friday, January 27

• Garage Sale, back of Crossroads Charity Shop, Victoria Street, Douglas, 10am-4pm.

• Coffee and chat, Onchan Methodist Church lounge, 10.30am-noon.

• Sing for fun with the Friday Lunchtime Choir, Salvation Army Citadel in Lord Street, 1.15pm. £1, towards hire of the venue and sheet music. For more information about the choir, ring the Music Service on 686555.

• Revive Fridays, Trinity Church Hall, Douglas, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Enjoy the company and a faith tea. Call 621004.

• Meditation, The Refinery, Duke Street, Douglas, 7pm. Call 467818.

• The Link - interesting talks and a buffet supper, Onchan Baptist Church. Call 623415.

• Ramsey Grammar School annual Community Quiz, tables of up to 6 people, £12 per person including hot meal, forms to be completed from West Office and returned for entry. Hooded Ram and the RGSA bar, so no other drinks allowed in the hall please.

• Isle of Mona Lodge of Oddfellows Bingo, Morton Hall, Castletown, 8pm. All Welcome. Also donation to be presented to Isle of Man Special Olympics.

Saturday, January 28

• Sulby Methodist Church coffee morning at Ramsey Town Hall, 10am. There will be a raffle, instant prize stall, cake stall, books and greeting cards. Admission is £1 including coffee.

• Beauty Fair at Kirk Braddan, 10am – 2pm. Various stalls. Admission free. Refreshments and raffle available.

• Theatre Tours, Gaiety Theatre, Douglas, 10am. Call 600555.

• The Manx Aviation and Military Museum, Ronaldsway, open Sat and Sun, 10am-4.30pm.

• Laxey Woollen Mills, Glen Road, 10am-5pm. Also open weekdays.

• Green Centre, near Chester Street complex, Douglas. Information about recycling, energy, insulation and environmental matters, 10am.

• Isle of Man Farmers’ Market, Karl B and T, Ramsey, 10am-3pm.

• Coffee and chat, St Mary’s on the Harbour, Castletown, 11am.

• Messy Church, Dalby Schoolrooms, 3.30pm-5.30pm. Call Pauline, 843494.

• Sporty Church with Ramsey Baptist Church, Bunscoill Rhumsaa’s Auldyn hall, 4.15pm. Call 316013 or email info@ramseybaptist.org

• Bally Cashtal Brass training band of Castletown Band, Queen Street Mission Hall, beginners 4.30pm, main rehearsal 5.30pm. Call Barbara, 473582.

• An illustrated talk about William Kennish, The Manx Inventor, poet and explorer who links Naval Gunnery, the Panama Canal and PG Woodhouse at St Paul’s Church Hall Lounge, Ramsey, 7.30pm. Admission free - donations requested for the Memorial Fund.

Sunday, January 29

• Car boot sale, Morton Hall, Castletown, 2pm. Call, 673320.

• Meditation and chat, Pure Inspiration, Ramsey, 7.15pm. Call Gary, 817735.

• Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band rehearsals, Queen Street Mission hall, 7.30pm. Call 473582.

Monday, January 30

• Age Isle of Man - free computer sessions for people aged over 50, House of Manannan, Peel, 10am–12.30pm and 1.30pm–4.30pm.

• Breastfeeding Buddies sessions, Greenfields Road, Douglas, 11am- 12.30pm.

• MS Society coffee morning, Cherry Orchard, Port Erin, 1.30pm.

• Afternoon tea dance, Manx Legion Club, Douglas, 2pm-4pm.

• Free life-changing stress / spine / health talks, Align4Life in Lake Road, Douglas, 6.45pm, 629444.

• IOM Astronomical Society, public stargazing event at Onchan Park, from 7pm- 9pm each night (weather permitting). Also Tues and Wed.

Tuesday, January 31

• Computers for Beginners, Onchan Library, 10am-noon. Call 621228.

• Manx Cancer Help drop-in day, Lisa Lowe Centre, The Old Schoolhouse, Cronkbourne, 11am-4pm.

• Breastfeeding Buddies sessions, Centre 21, Greenfields Road, Douglas, 11am-12.30pm.

• Lunch Club, Salvation Army Citadel, Lord Street, Douglas, 11.30am. Call 627742.

• ‘Il Trovatore’ from the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.‘Fire and snow in the landscape echo the cruelty and love of the story: soldiers and gypsies clash, a mother reveals a terrible secret and two men are engaged in a deadly fight for one woman. The Studio Theatre, Ballakermeen High School, 7pm.

Wednesday, February 1

• Independent Living Centre open day, Ballakermeen Road, 9.30am-3.30pm. Call 642511.

• MS Society coffee morning, Harbour Lights, St Paul’s Square, Ramsey, 10.30am-noon.

• Computer training sessions. Leonard Cheshire Disability, Main Road, Onchan, 11am-3pm. Call 679030.

• Call in for coffee at St Peter’s Church, Onchan, 11am and 1pm.

• Bereavement support group, friendly get together for anyone feeling isolated or lonely after a bereavement, Scholl Centre, Hospice Isle of Man, 5pm-7pm. Call 647443.

• SambaMann percussion workshop, Onchan Silver bandroom, off Onchan Commissioners’ car park, 7pm, email sambamann@manx.net

• Bingo Quiz, Archibald Knox Onchan, 8pm.