Thursday, November 10

• Tea dance, South Douglas Old Friends’ Association, Finch Road, Douglas, 2pm.

• Dance classes for children, Centenary Centre, Peel, 4pm. Call 450688.

• Modern line dance classes for all levels at the Legion Hall, Onchan. Also Mon and Wed. Call 670308.

• Advanced ballet/pointe work for ages 12-18, Youth Arts Centre, Douglas, 5pm. TAP MOB for ages 8-18, YAC, Douglas, 6pm-7.30pm. Also Sat, ballet and tap for ages 3-7; Irish and Modern for ages 4-12. Theatre Club, Trinity Church hall, Douglas, 1-4pm. Mon, Intermediate Ballet and Tap for ages 12+, 5-6.30pm; tap for adults, 6.30-7.15pm. Tues, Ballet and Tap for ages 5-10 years; Irish for adults, 6.15pm. Wed, modern jazz for ages 10-15, 4pm; Ballet and tap for ages 10-15, 4.45pm-6.15pm; Contemporary dance for ages 8-18, YAC, 7.30-9pm. Contact Susannah Maybury 431380 or theatrix@manx.net

• Ballroom dancing, ages 5-8, 6pm-6.30pm, cheerdance/street dance, age 4-7, 6.30pm-7pm, age 8-12, 7pm-7.30pm, age 12 plus, 7.30pm-8.15pm, ballroom, age 12 plus, 8.15pm-9pm. Mon, mini movers age 2 and half upwards, 4pm-4.30pm, ballroom, age 3-5, 4.30pm-5pm, age 6-11, 5pm-5.30pm. Adult chasamba fitness, 7.30pm-8.15pm. Tues, adult chasamba dance fitness, 9.30am-10.15am.

• Fitsteps, Onchan Community hall, 7.30pm. Call 456056.

• Strictly Come Dancing for beginners, Royal British Legion hall, Port Erin, 8pm.

Friday, November 11

• Under six ballroom, St Matthew’s Church hall, Douglas, 5pm-5.45pm. Also, ages 6-9, 5.45pm-6.30pm; ages 9-12, 6.30pm-7.15pm; ages 12+, 7.15pm-8pm. Also Tues, under 8s, 4pm-4.45pm; Dynamites freestyle, 4.45pm-5.30pm; 8-12 ballroom, 5.30pm-6.15pm; Energisers freestyle, 6.15pm-7pm; 12+ ballroom, 7pm-7.45pm; Explosions freestyle, 7.45pm-8.30pm. Call 474063.

• Modern Dance, The Dance Factory, Onchan Park, 5.45pm. Also Thurs, 4.30pm; tap jnr, 6.45pm; tap adv, 7.30pm. Beginners tap, Tues, 4.30pm.

• Argentinian Tango beginners, St Paul’s hall, Ramsey, 7pm. Call 880650.

• Line Dancing, Ebenezer Hall, Kirk Michael, 7pm. Beginners welcome. Call 878687.

Saturday, November 12

• Dance time for children, Port Erin Methodist hall, 9.30am. Call 835696.

• Ballroom dancing for children, Royal British Legion hall, Port Erin, 10am.

• Irish dance mixed, The Dance Factory, Onchan Park, 3pm. Also Mon, prim/int, 4.30pm and Tues, 6.15pm. Tues, beginners, 5.15pm, stage snr, 4pm; stage int, 5pm.

• Sequence dancing, Onchan Pensioners’ hall, 8pm. Call 829669.

• Social sequence dancing, Pulrose Methodist Church hall, Douglas, 8pm. Also Mon, Wed and Sun. Call 842878.

Sunday, November 13

• Perree Bane Manx folk dancing, Ballasalla village hall, 7pm.

Monday, November 14

• Ballet, Viking Works, Riverside, Peel, 5.45pm. Also Thurs, 4.30pm.

• Country dancing, Willaston hall, 7pm-9pm. Call 628521.

• Ceroc dance night, Masonic hall, Douglas, 7.30pm-10.30pm.

• Line dancing, Port Erin Methodist Church hall, 8.15pm. Call 436219.

Tuesday, November 15

• Oriental dance exercise, Gena’s Dance Academy, Peel, 10am. Also Wed, The Gym, Ramsey. Call 300020.

• Linedancercise, St John’s football clubhouse, 7.30pm-9pm, call 467285.

• Sequence dancing with Port Erin Dancing Club, Port Erin Methodist Church hall, 8pm.

Wednesday, November 16

• Scottish Country Dancing, The Working Men’s Institute, Laxey, 2pm-4pm. Call 813074.

• Tea dance at St John’s Methodist hall, live music with Eric and Jimmy, 2pm. Call 842548.

• Ballroom dancing for children, Centenary Centre, Peel, 4pm. Call 450688.

• Ballet, The Dance Factory, Onchan Park, 4.30pm.

• Latin line dancing, Royal British Legion hall, Port Erin, 7.30pm. Call 835098.

• Rhythmic dance, St Ninian’s dance studio, Douglas, 8pm.