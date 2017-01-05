Thursday, January 5

• Tea dance, South Douglas Old Friends’ Association, Finch Road, Douglas, 2pm.

• Dance classes for children, Centenary Centre, Peel, 4pm. Call 450688.

• Modern line dance classes for all levels at the Legion Hall, Onchan. Also Mon and Wed. Call 670308.

• Advanced ballet/pointe work for ages 12-18, Youth Arts Centre, Douglas, 5pm. TAP MOB for ages 8-18, YAC, Douglas, 6pm-7.30pm. Also Sat, ballet and tap for ages 3-7; Irish and Modern for ages 4-12. Theatre Club, Trinity Church hall, Douglas, 1-4pm. Mon, Intermediate Ballet and Tap for ages 12+, 5-6.30pm; tap for adults, 6.30-7.15pm. Tues, Ballet and Tap for ages 5-10 years; Irish for adults, 6.15pm. Wed, modern jazz for ages 10-15, 4pm; Ballet and tap for ages 10-15, 4.45pm-6.15pm; Contemporary dance for ages 8-18, YAC, 7.30-9pm. Contact Susannah Maybury 431380 or theatrix@manx.net

• Ballroom dancing, ages 5-8, 6pm-6.30pm, cheerdance/street dance, age 4-7, 6.30pm-7pm, age 8-12, 7pm-7.30pm, age 12 plus, 7.30pm-8.15pm, ballroom, age 12 plus, 8.15pm-9pm. Mon, mini movers age 2 and half upwards, 4pm-4.30pm, ballroom, age 3-5, 4.30pm-5pm, age 6-11, 5pm-5.30pm. Adult chasamba fitness, 7.30pm-8.15pm. Tues, adult chasamba dance fitness, 9.30am-10.15am.

• Fitsteps, Onchan Community hall, 7.30pm. Call 456056.

• Strictly Come Dancing for beginners, Royal British Legion hall, Port Erin, 8pm.

Friday, January 6

• Under six ballroom, St Matthew’s Church hall, Douglas, 5pm-5.45pm. Also, ages 6-9, 5.45pm-6.30pm; ages 9-12, 6.30pm-7.15pm; ages 12+, 7.15pm-8pm. Also Tues, under 8s, 4pm-4.45pm; Dynamites freestyle, 4.45pm-5.30pm; 8-12 ballroom, 5.30pm-6.15pm; Energisers freestyle, 6.15pm-7pm; 12+ ballroom, 7pm-7.45pm; Explosions freestyle, 7.45pm-8.30pm. Call 474063.

• Modern Dance, The Dance Factory, Onchan Park, 5.45pm. Also Thurs, 4.30pm; tap jnr, 6.45pm; tap adv, 7.30pm. Beginners tap, Tues, 4.30pm.

• Argentinian Tango beginners, St Paul’s hall, Ramsey, 7pm. Call 880650.

• Line Dancing, Ebenezer Hall, Kirk Michael, 7pm. Beginners welcome. Call 878687.

Saturday, January 7

• Dance time for children, Port Erin Methodist hall, 9.30am. Call 835696.

• Ballroom dancing for children, Royal British Legion hall, Port Erin, 10am.

• Irish dance mixed, The Dance Factory, Onchan Park, 3pm. Also Mon, prim/int, 4.30pm and Tues, 6.15pm. Tues, beginners, 5.15pm, stage snr, 4pm; stage int, 5pm.

• Sequence dancing, Onchan Pensioners’ hall, 8pm. Call 829669.

• Social sequence dancing, Pulrose Methodist Church hall, Douglas, 8pm. Also Mon, Wed and Sun. Call 842878.

Sunday, January 8

• Perree Bane Manx folk dancing, Ballasalla village hall, 7pm.

Monday, January 9

• Ballet, Viking Works, Riverside, Peel, 5.45pm. Also Thurs, 4.30pm.

• Country dancing, Willaston hall, 7pm-9pm. Call 628521.

• Ceroc dance night, Masonic hall, Douglas, 7.30pm-10.30pm.

• Line dancing, Port Erin Methodist Church hall, 8.15pm. Call 436219.

Tuesday, January 10

• Oriental dance exercise, Gena’s Dance Academy, Peel, 10am. Also Wed, The Gym, Ramsey. Call 300020.

Ballroom and latin classes, Colby Methodist Hall, Colby, beginners and intermediates, 7pm. Also, Wed, St Matthew’s hall on the Quay, Douglas, 6pm and 7.30pm. Sat, British Legion Hall, Port Erin, 4 and 5 year olds, 10am, 6 and 7 years olds 10.30am; 8-11 year olds, 11am; 12 and older after 11.30am.

• Linedancercise, St John’s football clubhouse, 7.30pm-9pm, call 467285.

• Sequence dancing with Port Erin Dancing Club, Port Erin Methodist Church hall, 8pm.

Wednesday, January 11

• Scottish Country Dancing, The Working Men’s Institute, Laxey, 2pm-4pm. Call 813074.

• Tea dance at St John’s Methodist hall, live music with Eric and Jimmy, 2pm. Call 842548.

• Ballroom dancing for children, Centenary Centre, Peel, 4pm. Call 450688.

• Ballet, The Dance Factory, Onchan Park, 4.30pm.

• Latin line dancing, Royal British Legion hall, Port Erin, 7.30pm. Call 835098.

• Rhythmic dance, St Ninian’s dance studio, Douglas, 8pm.