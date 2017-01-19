Thursday, January 19
• Walk and Talk: Peel promenade, 10am-11.30am. Also Fri, NSC, 9.30am-11.30am; Mon, Poulsom Park, Castletown, 10am-noon, NSC, 5.30pm-7.30pm; Tues, NSC, 9.30am-11.30am. Wed, Mooragh Park, Ramsey, 10am-11.30am. Call Lesley Patterson, 686852.
• Keep fit, Colby Football Club, 10am, suitable for beginners/over 50s. Also, kettlecardio, 6.30pm. All levels welcome. Sat, kettlecardio, 10am. Wed, aerobics, 6.30pm. All classes £5. Call Sara, 432535.
• Iyengar yoga (mixed), 10 Perwick Bay, Port St Mary, 9.30am. Also, Tues, men only, 7pm; Wed, mixed, 6.45pm. Call 452791.
• Wheelie Active Parents (mums and buggies), Villa Marina reception, 9.30am.
• Chair-based exercise, Onchan Youth and Community Centre, 1.30pm. Also Fri, Port Erin Methodist Church hall, 2pm; Mon, Ramsey town hall, 10.30am; Tues, Castletown Sandfield residents’ lounge, 2pm; Wed, Westlands’ residents’ lounge, Peel, 10.30am. Call 642668.
• Pilates, beginners to intermediate, Promenade Church, Douglas, 4.15pm, 5.30pm and 6.45pm. Please call 491449.
• Tai Chi Chuan, Lezayre parish hall, 2pm. Call Pete Jackson, 898468.
• Mini tennis coaching, Douglas LTC, Kensington Road. Year 3, 4.30pm; year 4-7, 6pm-6.45pm, year 7-9, 6.45pm-7.30pm. £15 for block of 5 sessions or £4/session, Also Tues, adult beginners and improvers tennis coaching, 6pm. £5 session or £20 for five. Call 302642.
• Iyengar inspired yoga, Laxey Football Club. Children’s yoga years 3 to 6, 3.30pm; recep-yr 2, 4.30-5.15pm; teenage yoga, 5.15pm; men’s yoga, 6.30pm. Also Mon, mixed ability hatha yoga, 9.15am; Wed, adult Iyengar inspired yoga, 7pm-8.30pm. Call Jane, 863130.
• Southern Gymnastics Club, Ballasalla School, 4pm. Also Tues, CRHS, 5pm. Call 473741.
• Northern Gymnastics Club, RGS, 5pm.
• Aikido classes at St John’s Methodist Hall at 7pm. For further information contact David on 07925 209472.
• Anti-gravity yoga, Savina’s Secret Studio, Glen Falcon Road, Douglas, 6.30pm. Also, pole fitness, 7.45pm. Call 203502.
• Western Athletics Club, QEII High School, 6.30pm.
• Zumba, Carrefour Health Club, Douglas, 6.30pm. Also Mon, 8pm; Wed, 9.45am.
• Cardiotone, Laxey Working Men’s Institute, 7pm. Also Mon, 7pm. Call 452729/863602.
• Peel Badminton Club, Corrin Hall, Peel, 7pm.
• Aquafit, Western Swimming Pool, 7pm. Also Tues, 1.15pm.
• Aerobics and body toning, Philip Christian Centre, Peel, 7pm. Also Mon, Park View hall, Kirk Michael. Call 455924.
• Zumba, The Institute, Laxey 7pm-8pm, also Tues, 7.30pm.
• Yoga, Cooil Methodist hall, 7.15pm. Call 494489.
• Fencing, Ashley Hill School, 7.30pm. Also Mon, Andreas parish hall, 4.30pm; Tues, Arbory parish hall, 4pm and Ebenezer Hall, Kirk Michael, 6.30pm; Wed, Scoill Ree Gorree, Ramsey, 5pm. Call 880863.
• Zumba, The Dance Factory, Onchan Park, 7.30pm. Call 425270. Also Tues.
• Fun Aquafit, Cherry Orchard Hotel pool, 7.45pm. Also Tues.
Friday, Friday 21
• Ladies tennis, Albany LTC, 10am. Also Sat, junior beginners, noon; Sun, club morning, 10.30am; Tues, club night, 7pm; Wed, club morning, 10.30am; Call Pat Sharp, 861497/ Jan Gaskill, 862144.
• RUN IOM running group for all abilities with UKA qualified coach,TT Grandstand, Noble’s Park, 12.10pm-12.45pm. See Facebook or email 4t8@manx.net Also Mon, meet Jubilee Kiosk, Douglas seafront.
• Acrobatics, The Dance Factory, Onchan Park, 4.30pm.
• Cronkbourne Cricket Club juniors indoor training, BHS, 5.45pm.
• Yoga class, Move it Dance Studio, Westmoreland Road, 6pm-7.30pm.
• Manx ABC Boxing, Palace Terrace, Douglas. Juniors, 6pm; seniors , 7pm. Also Mon and Wed.
• Yoga, Morton Hall, Onchan, 6.30pm. Call 494489.
• Tai chi chuan, Murray’s Road School, Douglas, 7.30pm. Call 612305.
• Indoor bowls, Legion Hall, Port St Mary, 7.30pm.
Saturday, January 21
• Pregnancy yoga, All Saints’ hall, Douglas, 10am. Call 461461.
• Yoga, Laxey Working Men’s Institute, 10.15am. Also Mon.
• Yoga, Arbory parish hall, 10.30am. Call 494489.
• St Mary’s football club mixed u11s, Pulrose football fields, 10.30am. Call 405859.
• Tae Kwondo beginners, Pinewood Complex, Pulrose, 10.45am. Text 432152.
Sunday, January 22
• Reikido, The Royal British Legion, Port Erin, 11am. Also Mon, 8pm. Call Nick, 398955.
• Yoga and Nutrition, Karma Yoga Studio, Douglas, 6pm.
Monday, January 23
• The Swing of Things, activity session, table tennis, racquet ball, squash, badminton or mini tennis. Fully trained coaches on hand, NSC, Douglas, 9.30am-11.30am.
• Pilates Isle of Man, mat based Pilates classes, The Pilates Studio, Peel, Monday 9.30am, Wednesday 5.15pm and 6.30pm, Thursday 6.15pm, Friday 9.30am, Saturday 9.45am. Also mat based Pilates, Colby Methodist Hall, Monday 6pm. Chair based Pilates, Pilates Studio, Peel, Thursday 10am ( free for members of MS Society). Pilates for orthopedic and neurological conditions available upon request, ante/post natal Pilates as required. Contact Lizzy Main, 427401, pilatesisleofman@manx.net,pilates-isle-of-man.co.uk
• Beginners yoga, Karma, 2nd Floor, Victoria Street, Douglas 10am.
• Exercise Boot Camp, Corrin Hall, Peel, 6.15pm. Also Wed, Philip Christian Centre, Peel, 6pm; Thurs, Marown Church hall, 9.15am.
• Finch Hill cricket training, 7pm-8pm.
• Bodyweight and cardiotone, Laxey Working Men’s Institute, 7pm. Call 452729.
• Women’s self-defence classes, British Legion hall, Port Erin, 7.30pm.
• Kirk Michael Badminton Club, Park View hall, 8pm. Call 878536.
Tuesday, January 24
• Early Morning Boot Camp, Marown Millennium hall, 6.15am. Also Wed and Fri. Evening Boot Camp, 6pm, Thurs and Tues, 6pm; Sat, 9am. Also kettlebells, Sat, 8am; Wed, 6pm. Call 465335.
• Fit2Go walking, Station Road car park, St John’s, 9am.
• Pilates at Trinity Church, Waterloo Rd, Ramsey at 6.15pm. Please call Midge on 491449
• Isle of Man Schools Fencing, Arbory Village Hall, 4pm-5pm. Also St John’s Methodist Hall, 5.30pm-6.30pm. Wed, The Gym, Parliament Street, Ramsey, 4pm-5pm. Thur, St Ninian’s Church Hall, 4pm-5pm and 5.30pm-6.30pm. Beginners welcome, all equipment supplied.
• Cheerleading, All Saints’ Church hall, 4.30pm. Call 254499.
• James fitness boot camp, Douglas promenade, 6pm-7pm. Also Thursday. Call, 614570.
• Adult beginners and improvers tennis coaching, Douglas LTC, Kensington Road, 6pm, Call 302642.
• Zumba, Fiesta Havana, Douglas, 7pm. Email sjh@manx.net
• Tai Chi Chuan, Lezayre parish community hall, 7pm.
• IoM Karate Federation, Murray’s Road School, juniors, 7pm; seniors, 7.30pm. Call 612305.
• Badminton club, Arbory School, Ballabeg, 8pm-10pm. Call Liz on 466370.
Wednesday, January 25
• Zumba classes, beginners, antenatal and postnatal, 9.45am, zumba fitness, advanced, 10.45am at Zumba Isle of Man, Silvercraigs Hotel. Call 677776.
• Thompson Travel Netball Club junior training, St Ninian’s Lower School, u11s 6-7pm, u14s and u16s 7-8pm, u18s and seniors, 8-9pm.
• MYG junior cricket training, Ashley Hill School, under 9s, 6pm-7pm; u11s, 7pm-9pm.
• Valkyrs Hockey Club training, QEII astro pitch, Peel. Juniors, 6pm; seniors, 7.30pm. Call 801802.
• Iyengar inspired yoga, Brightlife, Andreas, 6pm. Call Kel, 452015.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.