EXHIBITION

Palace Cinema
• Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 3D, (12A). Nightly at 7pm. 2D, Sat and Sun at 2pm.
• Passengers, 2D, (12A). Nightly at 7.30pm.
• Moana, (PG), Sat and Sun at 2.30pm.
Broadway Cinema
• Collateral Beauty, (12A). Fri-Tues at 7.30pm, Wed at 2pm and 7.30pm.
• Ballerina, (U). Sat and Sun at 1pm and 3pm.
• Sully, (U). Daily at 5pm.
Ramsey Grammar School
• Woman in Gold, Wed at 7pm. Tickets £6 from School office or Gerri on redheads@manx.net or 412181.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.