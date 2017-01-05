EXHIBITION

Palace Cinema

• Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 3D, (12A). Nightly at 7pm. 2D, Sat and Sun at 2pm.

• Passengers, 2D, (12A). Nightly at 7.30pm.

• Moana, (PG), Sat and Sun at 2.30pm.

Broadway Cinema

• Collateral Beauty, (12A). Fri-Tues at 7.30pm, Wed at 2pm and 7.30pm.

• Ballerina, (U). Sat and Sun at 1pm and 3pm.

• Sully, (U). Daily at 5pm.

Ramsey Grammar School

• Woman in Gold, Wed at 7pm. Tickets £6 from School office or Gerri on redheads@manx.net or 412181.

