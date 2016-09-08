Thursday, September 8
• Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s.
• Concert at St Catherine’s Church, Port Erin, Lon Dhoo male voice choir, 7.45pm.
• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.
• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.
• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.
• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.
• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.
Friday, September 9
• Mananan Opera Group, Verdi La Traviata, Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 8pm, £22, u18s £2.
• Ian Thompson at the Creek, Peel.
• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.
• DJ Tim, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 8pm. Also Sat.
• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
• Kiaull as Gaelg at the Albert, Port St Mary, 9pm.
• Open Mic Night at Café Laare, Douglas, 7pm-9.30pm.
Saturday, September 10
• Ian Thompson at the Queen’s, Douglas.
• Borderline at the Creek, Peel.
• Manx music session, the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.
• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.
• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.
• Karaoke and disco, in Second Venue above The Nags Head, 10pm-2am.
Sunday, September 11
• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.
Tuesday, September 13
• Sailors Shelter, Peel. Concerts every Tues, 7.30pm-10pm. Free entrance.
• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.
• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.
Wednesday, September 14
• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
