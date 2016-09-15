MUSIC

Thursday, September 15

• Concert at St Catherine’s Church, Port Erin, Rushen Silver Band, 7.45pm.

• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.

• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.

• Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s.

• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.

• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.

• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.

Friday, September 16

• Little Miss Dynamite at the Creek, Peel.

• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.

• DJ Tim, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 8pm. Also Saturday.

• Ian Thompson Trio at Jaks, Douglas.

• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

Saturday, September 17

• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.

• Little Miss Dynamite at the Commercial, Ramsey.

• Power Cut at Jaks, Douglas.

• Ian Thompson at the Mitre, Kirk Michael.

• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.

• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.

• Karaoke and disco, in Second Venue above The Nags Head, 10pm-2am.

Sunday, September 18

• Karaoke (Ray Sloane) at Jaks, Douglas.

• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.

Monday, September 19

• An-Ting Chang, pianist, is playing pieces by Prokoviev, Debussy, Bach, Smetana, Chopin and Granados at the West Building, Ramsey Grammar School, 7.45pm. Tickets £12, entry free for students.

Tuesday, September 20

• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.

• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.

Wednesday, September 21

• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.

