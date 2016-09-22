MUSIC

Thursday, September 22

• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.

• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.

• Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s.

• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.

• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.

• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.

Friday, September 23

• Dickie Kelly and friends concert at St Paul’s Church, Foxdale, 7.30pm-9pm followed by hot pot supper at the Baltic. Tickets £5 from Foxdale Shop.

• Karaoke FM at the Queen’s, Douglas, 9pm.

• Little Miss Dynamite at the Union, Castletown.

• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.

• DJ Tim, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 8pm. Also Saturday.

• Ian Thompson at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

Saturday, September 24

• Skeet at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.

• Karaoke FM at the Manor, Willaston, 9pm.

• Ian Thompson at the Rosemount, Douglas.

• Little Miss Dynamite at the Manx Arms, Onchan.

• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.

• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.

• Karaoke and disco, in Second Venue above The Nags Head, 10pm-2am.

Sunday, September 25

• Annual Last Night of the Proms, Rushen Silver Band, Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 7.30pm, £10, u18s £2.

• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.

Tuesday, September 27

• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.

• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.

Wednesday, September 28

• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.

