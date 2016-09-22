Thursday, September 22
• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.
• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.
• Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s.
• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.
• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.
• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.
Friday, September 23
• Dickie Kelly and friends concert at St Paul’s Church, Foxdale, 7.30pm-9pm followed by hot pot supper at the Baltic. Tickets £5 from Foxdale Shop.
• Karaoke FM at the Queen’s, Douglas, 9pm.
• Little Miss Dynamite at the Union, Castletown.
• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.
• DJ Tim, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 8pm. Also Saturday.
• Ian Thompson at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
Saturday, September 24
• Skeet at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.
• Karaoke FM at the Manor, Willaston, 9pm.
• Ian Thompson at the Rosemount, Douglas.
• Little Miss Dynamite at the Manx Arms, Onchan.
• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.
• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.
• Karaoke and disco, in Second Venue above The Nags Head, 10pm-2am.
Sunday, September 25
• Annual Last Night of the Proms, Rushen Silver Band, Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 7.30pm, £10, u18s £2.
• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.
Tuesday, September 27
• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.
• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.
Wednesday, September 28
• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
