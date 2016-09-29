Thursday, September 29
• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.
• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.
• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.
• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.
• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.
• Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s.
Friday, September 30
• Dickie at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm
• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.
• DJ Tim, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 8pm. Also Saturday.
• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
• Kiaull as Gaelg at the Albert, Port St Mary, 9pm.
• Open Mic Night at Café Laare, Douglas, 7pm-9.30pm.
• Ian Thompson at the Commercial, Ramsey.
Saturday, October 1
• Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
• Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
• Little Big Time Band, members of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Centenary Centre, Peel, £10, 8pm.
• Dickie at the Manor, Willaston, 9pm.
• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.
• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.
• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.
• Karaoke and disco, in Second Venue above The Nags Head, 10pm-2am.
• Ian Thompson at the Mitre, Kirk Michael.
Sunday, October 2
• One Man/One Guitar at the Mitre, Kirk Michael, 8pm.
• The Mariners Choir will be performing a service at St Judes’ Church, 7pm All are welcome.
• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.
Tuesday, October 4
• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.
• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.
Wednesday, October 5
• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
