MUSIC

Thursday, October 6

• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.

• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.

• Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s.

• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.

• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.

• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.

Friday, October 7

• Little Miss Dynamite at the Creek, Peel.

• Karaoke FM at the Commercial, Ramsey, 9pm.

• Konstruktion at Jaks, Douglas.

• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.

• Ian Thompson at the Queen’s, Douglas.

• DJ Tim, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 8pm. Also Saturday.

• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

Saturday, October 8

• Little Miss Dynamite at the Haven, Port Erin.

• Karaoke FM at the Bowling Green, Douglas.

• A Spiritaul journey through song, with Lynn Gosney, Bruce Scott and Lewis Skinner. Guitars, native american flutes, drums and didgeridoo, Lezayre Community Hall, Clenagh Road, Sulby, 7.30pm. Proceeds to local charity, £5 on the door. Call 853722/417799.

• Borderline at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.

• Ian Thompson at the Station, Port St Mary.

• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.

• Power Cut at Jaks, Douglas.

• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.

• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.

• Karaoke and disco, in Second Venue above The Nags Head, 10pm-2am.

Sunday, October 9

• Karaoke, Ray Sloane, at Jaks, Douglas.

• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.

Tuesday, October 11

• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.

• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.

Wednesday, October 12

• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.

Back to the top of the page