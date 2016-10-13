Thursday, October 13
• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.
• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.
• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.
• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.
• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.
• Concert at St Catherine’s Church, Port Erin with the Regal Singers, 7.45pm, admission free but with retiring collection.
Friday, October 14
• Little Miss Dynamite at the Creek, Peel.
• Ian Thompson at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
• Karaoke FM at the Union, Castletown.
• Dickie at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.
• QEII High School Wind Band, musical director John Kinley, Isle of Man Wind Orchestra, musical director Paul Dunderdale. Grand Concert, Queen Elizabeth II High School, Peel, 7.30pm. Adults, £5, children and students free.
• DJ Tim, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 8pm. Also Saturday.
• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
Saturday, October 15
• Lon Dhoo Male Voice Choir presents a joint concert with Whitland and District (Welsh) Male Voice Choir, Bemahague School, Onchan, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 from any Choir member or Gary Corkhill 627027.
• Little Miss Dynamite at the Rosemount, Douglas.
• Karaoke FM at the Queen’s, Douglas.
• Ian Thompson at the Haven, Port Erin.
• Dickie at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.
• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.
• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.
• Karaoke and disco, in Second Venue above The Nags Head, 10pm-2am.
Sunday, October 16
• Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 5.30pm.
• One Man/One Guitar at the Sailor Shelter, Peel, 8pm.
• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.
Monday, October 17
• Savitri Grier, violin and Jean-Selim Abdelmoula, Piano perform pieces by Mozart, Ysaye, Schubert and Ravel, West Hall, Ramsey Grammar School, 7.45pm. Tickets at the door £12, free entry for students.
Tuesday, october 18
• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.
• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.
Wednesday, October 19
• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.