Thursday, October 20
• Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s.
• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.
• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.
• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.
• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.
• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.
Friday, October 21
• Dickie at the Whitehouse, Peel.
• Ian Thompson at Jaks, Douglas.
• ‘Keyboards Are Us’, concert in aid of Friends of Robert Owen House, St Andrew’s Church, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, 7pm. Tickets £5. Call 333008.
• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.
• DJ Tim, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 8pm. Also Saturday.
• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
Saturday, October 22
• Little Miss Dynamite at the Manx Arms, Onchan.
• Karaoke FM at the Queen’s, Laxey
• Grass Roots at Jaks, Douglas.
• Ian Thompson at the Commercial, Ramsey.
• Borderline at the Creek, Peel.
• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.
• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.
• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.
• Karaoke and disco, in Second Venue above The Nags Head, 10pm-2am.
Sunday, October 23
• Karaoke with Ray Sloane, Jaks, Douglas.
• One/Man One Guitar at theMitre, Ramsey.
• Onchan Silver Band special memorial concert at St Ninian’s Lower School in Onchan. A celebration of the life of Gordon Astill, the band’s long-time musical director who died last year. It will feature some of Gordon’s favourite music and include guest artists. Guest of honour will be Gordon’s widow, Sheila Astill. Tickets for the event are free and can be reserved by calling Karen on 492854 or Mark on 423493.
• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.
Tuesday, October 25
• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.
• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.
Wednesday, October 26
• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.