Thursday, October 27

• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.

• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.

• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.

• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.

• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.

Friday, October 28

• Karaoke FM at the Commercial, Ramsey, 9pm.

• A Music night at Dalby, Dalby schoolrooms, folk night with Geoff Kerrison and guest, 7.30pm.

Homemade hot pot supper, apple crumble and custard; teas and coffee, ( but please bring your own wine/beer). Proceeds go to our charities for this year. £12.50 includes supper. To book seats call Gilly, 844031; for more information please ring Margy on 843768.

• GuitarFest, Centenary Centre, Peel, Mike Dawes, Amrit Sond. Also, Saturday, Martyn Joseph, Amrit Sond.

• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.

• DJ Tim, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 8pm. Also Saturday.

• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

• Kiaull as Gaelg at the Albert, Port St Mary, 9pm.

• Open Mic Night at Café Laare, Douglas, 7pm-9.30pm.

Saturday, October 29

• Guitarathon 2016 at The Cat with No Tail, Douglas, 1pm-midnight, all proceeds to Anthony Nolan in memory of Lisa Wilson.

• Mad Daddy at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm-midnight.

• Scary-oke, halloween party with Karaoke FM at the Manor, Willaston.

• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.

• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.

• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.

• Karaoke and disco, in Second Venue above The Nags Head, 10pm-2am.

Sunday, October 30

• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.

Tuesday, November 1

• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.

• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.

Wednesday, November 2

• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.