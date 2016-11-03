MUSIC

Thursday, November 3

• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.

• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.

• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.

• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.

• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.

Friday, November 4

• Little Miss Dynamite at the Baltic, Foxdale.

• Awesome 80s party band at Jaks, Douglas.

• Karaoke FM at the Commercial, Ramsey, 9pm.

• Ian Thompson and the band at the Creek, Peel.

• Brown Sugar at the Rosemount, Douglas.

• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.

• Karaoke and disco with Steve. Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 10pm-3.30am.. Also Saturday.

• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

Saturday, November 5

• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.

• Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

• Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.

• Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.

• Ian Thompson and the band at Amber, Douglas.

• Brown Sugar at the Colby Glen, Colby.

• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.

• Karaoke and disco, in Second Venue above The Nags Head, 10pm-2am.

Sunday, November 6

• One man/One guitar at the Mitre, Kirk Michael, 8pm.

• Karaoke at Jaks, Douglas.

• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.

Tuesday, November 8

• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.

• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.

Wednesday, November 9

• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.

