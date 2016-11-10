Thursday, November 10
• Concert at St Catherine’s Church, Port Erin with Ballafesson Brass, 7.45pm, admission free but with retiring collection.
• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.
• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.
• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.
• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.
• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.
Friday, November 11
• Switch at Jaks, Douglas.
• Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Kirk Michael.
• Dickie at the Whitehouse, Peel.
• Brown Sugar at the Creek Inn, Peel.
• Ian Thompson at the Queen’s, Douglas.
• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.
• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
• Kiaull as Gaelg at the Albert, Port St Mary, 9pm.
• Open Mic Night at Café Laare, Douglas, 7pm-9.30pm.
Saturday, November 12
• Ian Thompson at the Sulby Glen, Sulby.
• Little Miss Dynamite at the Haven, Port Erin.
• Konstruktion at Jaks, Douglas.
• Borderline at The Legion, Douglas.
• Three Million at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm-midnight.
• One/man one guitar at the Highwayman, Peel.
• Karaoke and disco with Steve. Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 10pm-3.30am.
• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.
• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.
• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.
Sunday, November 13
• Ramsey Town Band, 2016 Gala Concert, Bunscoill Rhumsaa, (Auldyn site), 7.15pm. Tickets £10, u16, £6.
• Karaoke at Jaks, Douglas.
• Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 5.30pm.
• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.
Monday, November 14
• Ramsey Music Society Concert at Ramsey Grammar School, West Building, Harry Nowakowski-Fox, piano plays pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Schumann and Chopin, 7.45pm.
Tuesday, November 15
• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.
• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.
Wednesday, November 16
• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
