MUSIC

Thursday, November 10

• Concert at St Catherine’s Church, Port Erin with Ballafesson Brass, 7.45pm, admission free but with retiring collection.

• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.

• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.

• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.

• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.

• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.

Friday, November 11

• Switch at Jaks, Douglas.

• Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Kirk Michael.

• Dickie at the Whitehouse, Peel.

• Brown Sugar at the Creek Inn, Peel.

• Ian Thompson at the Queen’s, Douglas.

• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.

• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

• Kiaull as Gaelg at the Albert, Port St Mary, 9pm.

• Open Mic Night at Café Laare, Douglas, 7pm-9.30pm.

Saturday, November 12

• Ian Thompson at the Sulby Glen, Sulby.

• Little Miss Dynamite at the Haven, Port Erin.

• Konstruktion at Jaks, Douglas.

• Borderline at The Legion, Douglas.

• Three Million at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm-midnight.

• One/man one guitar at the Highwayman, Peel.

• Karaoke and disco with Steve. Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 10pm-3.30am.

• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.

• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.

• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.

Sunday, November 13

• Ramsey Town Band, 2016 Gala Concert, Bunscoill Rhumsaa, (Auldyn site), 7.15pm. Tickets £10, u16, £6.

• Karaoke at Jaks, Douglas.

• Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 5.30pm.

• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.

Monday, November 14

• Ramsey Music Society Concert at Ramsey Grammar School, West Building, Harry Nowakowski-Fox, piano plays pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Schumann and Chopin, 7.45pm.

Tuesday, November 15

• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.

• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.

Wednesday, November 16

• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.

