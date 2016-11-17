MUSIC

Thursday, November 17

• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.

• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.

• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.

• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.

• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.

Friday, November 18

• The Salty Dogs, The Gangplankers at the Sailors Shelter Peel, 8pm.

• Little Miss Dynamite at the Baltic, Foxdale.

• Ian Thompson and the band at Jaks, Douglas.

• ‘Music in Time’, programme of classical music by students of Adrienne Murray at the Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 8pm. Tickets £8 available from The Art Centre.

• Dickie at the Whitehouse, Peel.

• Karaoke FM at the Queen’s, Douglas.

• Brown Sugar at the Haven, Port Erin.

• Borderline at the Creek, Peel.

• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.

• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

Saturday, November 19

• 9 Mile Smile at Jaks, Douglas.

• Brown Sugar at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

• Karaoke and disco with Steve, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 10pm-3.30am.

• Little Miss Dynamite at the Manx Arms, Onchan.

• Ian Thompson at the Baltic, Foxdale.

• Dickie at the Sulby Glen, bangers and beans cowboy night.

• Karaoke FM at the Manor in Willlaston.

• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.

• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.

• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.

Sunday, November 20

• Dickie and friends at the Marine Hotel, Peel. Charity fundraising concert for Hospice.

• Rhythm of Bulgaria. Concert at the Manx Legion Club, Douglas. Enjoy the colourful folklore. Tickets £5.

• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at Jaks, Douglas.

• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.

• Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 5.30pm.

Tuesday, November 22

• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.

• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.

Wednesday, November 23

• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.

