Thursday, December 1
• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.
• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.
• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.
• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.
• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.
Friday, December 2
• 2nd Skelington Z at Jaks, Douglas.
• Little Miss Dynamite at the Raven, Ballaugh.
• Brown Sugar at the Creek Inn, Peel.
• Piano Series, Dominic Degavino, with music by Beethoven, Liszt and Ligerti, Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 3pm. Adults £10, u18s £2
• Piano Series, Dominic Degavino, Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 8pm. Also, Sat, Cathedral Choir Christmas Concert, 3pm.
• Dickie at the Whitehouse, Peel.
• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.
• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
• Kiaull as Gaelg at the Albert, Port St Mary, 9pm.
• Open Mic Night at Café Laare, Douglas, 7pm-9.30pm.
• Ian Thompson at the Haven, Port Erin.
Saturday, December 3
• Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
• Karaoke and disco with Steve, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 10pm-3.30am.
• Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
• 9 Mile Smile at Jaks, Douglas.
• Brown Sugar at the Sidings, Castletown.
• Dickie at the Manor, Willaston.
• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.
• Ian Thompson at the Sulby Glen Hotel, Sulby.
• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.
• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.
Sunday, December 4
• Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra Gala concert, Villa Marina, Douglas, 2.30pm, guest soloist Tasmin Little.
• Karaoke, Ray Sloane, Jaks, Douglas.
• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.
• One Man/One Guitar at the Mitre, Kirk Michael, 8pm.
Tuesday, December 6
• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.
• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.
Wednesday, December 7
• Wurlitzer Christmas concert, Villa Marina Arcade, 1 pm – 2 pm, free entry.
• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.