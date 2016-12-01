MUSIC

Thursday, December 1

• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.

• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.

• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.

• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.

• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.

Friday, December 2

• 2nd Skelington Z at Jaks, Douglas.

• Little Miss Dynamite at the Raven, Ballaugh.

• Brown Sugar at the Creek Inn, Peel.

• Piano Series, Dominic Degavino, with music by Beethoven, Liszt and Ligerti, Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 3pm. Adults £10, u18s £2

• Piano Series, Dominic Degavino, Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 8pm. Also, Sat, Cathedral Choir Christmas Concert, 3pm.

• Dickie at the Whitehouse, Peel.

• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.

• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

• Kiaull as Gaelg at the Albert, Port St Mary, 9pm.

• Open Mic Night at Café Laare, Douglas, 7pm-9.30pm.

• Ian Thompson at the Haven, Port Erin.

Saturday, December 3

• Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

• Karaoke and disco with Steve, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 10pm-3.30am.

• Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

• 9 Mile Smile at Jaks, Douglas.

• Brown Sugar at the Sidings, Castletown.

• Dickie at the Manor, Willaston.

• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.

• Ian Thompson at the Sulby Glen Hotel, Sulby.

• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.

• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.

Sunday, December 4

• Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra Gala concert, Villa Marina, Douglas, 2.30pm, guest soloist Tasmin Little.

• Karaoke, Ray Sloane, Jaks, Douglas.

• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.

• One Man/One Guitar at the Mitre, Kirk Michael, 8pm.

Tuesday, December 6

• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.

• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.

Wednesday, December 7

• Wurlitzer Christmas concert, Villa Marina Arcade, 1 pm – 2 pm, free entry.

• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.

