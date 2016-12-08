Thursday, December 8
• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.
• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.
• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.
• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.
• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.
• Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s.
Friday, December 9
• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.
• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
• Ian Thompson at the Sulby Glen Hotel, Sulby.
• Dickie at the Whitehouse, Peel.
• Karaoke FM at the Heron, Anagh Coar.
• Brown Sugar at the Rosemount, Douglas.
• Border Line at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
• Konstruktion at Jaks, Douglas.
Saturday, December 10
• Little Miss Dynamite at the Haven, Port Erin.
• Karaoke and disco with Steve, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 10pm-3.30am.
• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.
• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.
• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.
• Ian Thompson at the Railway, Douglas.
• Dickie at the Mitre, Ramsey.
• Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan.
• Music for everyone at Manx Youth Orchestra’s Christmas concert, Villa Marina, Douglas, 7.30pm.
• AM Frequency at Jaks, Douglas.
Sunday, December 11
• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.
• One/Man One/Guitar at the Highwayman, Peel, 8pm.
• Candlelit Carol Service, Glen Maye Methodist Chapel, 6.30pm. Followed by tea and mince pies. Everyone welcome.
• Karaoke, Ray Sloane, Douglas.
Tuesday, December 13
• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.
• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.
Wednesday, December 14
• Wurlitzer Christmas concert, Villa Marina Arcade, 1pm–2pm, free entry.
• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.