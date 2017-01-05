Thursday, January 5
• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.
• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.
• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.
• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.
• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.
Friday, January 6
• Shoh Slaynt at the Highwayman, Peel, 8.30pm.
• Brown Sugar at the Creek, Peel.
• Karaoke FM at the Queen’s, Douglas.
• ‘Kiaull ny Nollick Veg Knockaloe’, a candlelit evening of seasonal renaissance music and song to celebrate Manx Old Christmas with Hartes Ease, Holy Trinity Church, Patrick, 8pm. Tickets £10.
• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.
• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
Saturday, January 7
• Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan
• Karaoke and disco with Steve, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 10pm-3.30am.
• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.
• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.
• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.
Sunday, January 8
• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.
Monday, January 9
• Laura van der Heijden, cello, and Peter Limonov, piano at the West Hall, Ramsey Grammar School, 7.45pm attended by His Excellency, the Lieutenant-Governor.
Tuesday, January 10
• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.
• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.
Wednesday, January 11
• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.