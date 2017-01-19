MUSIC

Thursday, January 19

• Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s.

• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.

• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.

• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.

• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.

• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.

Friday, January 20

• Ian Thompson at the Mines Tavern, Laxey.

• Brown Sugar at the Haven, Port Erin.

• Karaoke FM at the Commercial, Ramsey, 9pm.

• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.

• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

Saturday, January 21

• Little Miss Dynamite at the Manx Arms, Onchan.

• Karaoke FM at the Bowling Green, 8.30pm.

• Ian Thompson at the Creek Inn, Peel.

• Karaoke and disco with Steve, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 10pm-3.30am.

• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.

• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.

• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.

Sunday, January 22

• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.

Tuesday, January 24

• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.

• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.

Wednesday, January 25

• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.

Back to the top of the page