Thursday, January 26
• Karaoke, Guys and Dolls, Douglas.
• Ramsey Folk Club, Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.
• Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Saddle Inn, Douglas.
• Guitar lessons at the meeting room, Archibald Knox, Onchan, 5.45pm-6.45pm.
• Alternative Havana, Fiesta Havana, Douglas. Also, Fri - Full On Fri.
Friday, January 27
• Little Miss Dynamite at the Commercial, Ramsey.
• Ian Thompson at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
• Karaoke FM at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 7pm, in aid of Helen Martin’s head shave for Huntingtons disease. Until midnight.
• Dickie at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
• Brown Sugar at the Rosemount, Douglas.
• Retrospect, Queen Elizabeth II High School Association, evening of soul, blues, motown, Main Hall, 8pm. Tickets £15 from School reception.
• The WI Choir are in concert at Glen Maye Chapel, 7.30pm. Tickets are just £5 and include refreshments. Everyone Welcome.
• DJ Karaoke and Disco, at Bordello’s, Douglas, 9pm till 1am.
• Karaoke at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
• Irish traditional music session at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
• Kiaull as Gaelg at the Albert, Port St Mary, 9pm.
• Open Mic Night at Café Laare, Douglas, 7pm-9.30pm.
Saturday, January 28
• Karaoke and disco with Steve, Second Venue, 21 Victoria Street, Douglas, 10pm-3.30am.
• Dickie at The Old Friends Club, Douglas, 8.30pm.
• Karaoke FM at the Manor, Willaston, 9pm.
• Ian Thompson at the Mitre, Kirk Michael.
• Brown Sugar at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
• Manx music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 10pm.
• Karaoke with Dobbo at the Decks, Liverpool Arms, Baldrine.
• Karaoke at the Central Hotel, Ramsey.
Sunday, January 29
• One/Man One Guitar at the Baltic, Foxdale. Acoustic singaround, 8pm.
• Karaoke at The Crescent, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, 8pm.
Tuesday, January 31
• Acoustic sing-around at the Manor, Willaston, 8.30pm.
• Rock Choir, Youth Arts Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas, 6pm.
Wednesday, February 1
• Irish Music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
