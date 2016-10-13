THEATRE

Friday, October 14

• Blithe Spirit, presented by the Legion Players. Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 7.30pm.

Tuesday, October 18

• Manx Gilbert and Sullivan Society present: South Pacific by Rogers and Hammerstein, Gaiety Theatre, Douglas, 7.30pm. £18. Also Wed, Thur, Fri and Sat (matinee).

