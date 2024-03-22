ESC Director Ralph Peake commented: “Adrian is widely respected for his wealth of scientific expertise on global climate change, and his unique local perspective which stems from a lifetime devoted to studying weather patterns here on the Island. As such he speaks with tremendous authority about what the Island can and must do to manage the impacts of climate change and meet its net-zero targets. Adrian made a valuable contribution to our very successful GreenTalks Live event in November when he was one of the guest panellists, so we are delighted that he has chosen to support ESC’s mission to do as much as we can to accelerate the Island’s transition to a low-carbon economy.”