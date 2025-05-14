Manx Utilities has stated that Water Saving Week is the perfect time to think of changes you can make to protect the Isle of Man’s water supply.
Water Saving Week began on Monday and runs until Friday, May 16, with this year’s theme being ‘Small Waste, Big Impact’.
The week is used as a reminder that using water wisely doesn’t need to be complicated, and that this can be done with simple actions like turning off the tap while brushing your teeth, fixing dripping taps or running dishwashers only when they’re full.
A spokesperson from Manx Utilities commented: ‘This can make a real difference not just to your energy bill, but to the island as a whole.
‘Water is something many of us take for granted, but on the Isle of Man, every drop really does count.
‘Using water wisely helps the environment, keeps energy bills lower, and reduces pressure on our reservoirs, especially during dry spells like we’ve seen this year already.
‘By making small changes at home and at work, we can all help the island’s supplies.’
While small changes at home are essential, Manx Utilities is also set to use technology to protect the island's water supply.
The challenge of managing leaks across an ageing network of underground pipes has been a persistent issue, with Manx Utilities now set to use advanced satellite technology to detect leaks more efficiently.
The spokesperson added: ‘This technology has already proved its worth, pinpointing more than 170 potential leaks in its initial scans.
‘By using satellite scans, engineers can address issues faster and more accurately, minimising disruption and maximising the longevity of the water network.’
To find out more about how to save water at home or at work, you can visit https://www.manxutilities.im/