The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed a number of the island's roads are shut due to adverse weather conditions.
The entirety of the Mountain Road has been shut since around 5am this morning from Ramsey to the Creg Ny Baa due to heavy snow.
The Creg Ny Baa back road through to 5 1/2 Corner (near to LA straight) is now shut.
The Sloc road, South Barrule and The Round Table are also all closed due to the conditions.
The Police said updates will follow in due course and to drive with caution and to the conditions.
A yellow weather warning remains in place until 3pm today for snow and ice on high ground (areas above 1000ft).
The outlook for the rest of today (Tuesday) is further rain falling as sleet or snow for high ground, with the rain tending to become lighter and more patchy this afternoon.
Winds increasing to a strong west-southwesterly and a maximum temperature of 6°C
Clearing skies expected overnight allowing the cold air to return island wide.
This is expected to lead to widespread icy stretches developing as well as the risk of the odd isolated wintry shower. Light to moderate northerly wind and a minimum temperature of -2°C.