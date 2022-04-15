A flying trip from Zog and pals

‘Zog and the Flying Doctors’ will be on at the Gaiety Theare next weekend

A stage play, based on a much-loved children’s tale will be coming to the island this weekend.

‘Zog and the Flying Doctors’ will be performed over several days at the Gaiety Theatre from Friday, April 29 through to Sunday, May 1.

The exciting and colourful play is based on the book of the same name, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Schiffer, the creative pair behind the Gruffalo.

First published in 2016, Zog and the Flying Doctors is the sequel to ‘Zog’, which is the heart-warming tale of a dragon who learnt that being fierce and scary isn’t all that it was cracked up to be.

An animated film of Zog and the Flying Doctors aired on BBC One on Christmas Day, featuring an all-star cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon.

The play is produced by Freckle Productions and Rose Theatre.

Employing highly imaginative puppetry and stage effects, Freckle Productions are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children and have previously produced the stage play based on other Julia Donaldson books, including Stick Man.