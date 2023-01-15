The fire service has issued a warning about tumble dryers after a call-out yesterday.
Two fire engines were sent to a flat in Farmhill, Douglas, at about 1.30pm, responding to reports of a tumble dryer on fire.
By the time they got there, the fire had been extinguished and crews checked the tumble dryer with thermal imaging equipment to ensure it was safe.
Damage was confined to a small area of the appliance internals.
The smoke alarm alerted the flat's residents to the fire.
General tumble dryer safety advice:
Don’t leave dryers unattended when in use.
Don’t use dryers overnight, when in bed.
Regularly clean filters and remove build-up of lint.
Don’t overload dryers and keep the surrounding area clear to allow a good circulation of air.
Ensure external vents and ducting are clear and unobstructed.
Ensure your property has working smoke alarms.