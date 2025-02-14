Dr Alex Allinson was due to deliver his third Budget as Treasury Minister today (Tuesday).
The 2025 Budget has been somewhat overshadowed by a row over planned reforms to the state pension.
That debate on the plans to scrap the triple lock for those who have reached state retirement age after 2019, will now take place in April.
Overspending at Manx Care has dominated the headlines in recent weeks, with the Department of Health and Social Care due to seek a supplementary vote to cover a shortfall of £15.8m.
This is despite receiving an extra £43.8m in the Budget last year, funded in part by raising the upper rate of income tax from 20% to 22%. It remains to be seen whether this will be a temporary measure, as promised.
The tax rise was due to have been replaced with a new NHS levy but Dr Allinson has admitted introducing the measure has been more complicated than initially thought. He is likely, however, to give an update on progress.
He has already indicated that the NHS allocation from the National Insurance Fund could be increased in the short term to cover Manx Care’s costs.
Dr Allinson has also previously expressed his hopes to increase personal tax allowances, which have not been altered for some years now.
And he has indicated his desire to look at child benefit thresholds which have not been changed for a decade.
With the economy is reasonable shape - inflation and unemployment both well under control, energy prices falling and department spending reined in (with the exception of the DHSC/Manx Care) - Dr Allinson may feel he has the wriggle room to be a little more generous this year.
After all there is a general election looming next year.