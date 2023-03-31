Formed over 10 years ago, Manx Carriage Driving 4 Disabled has provided hundreds of drives for deserving disabled members.
The charity is based at Ballavartyn Equestrian Centre in Santon, which allows it to operate in all weathers.
Manx Carriage Driving 4 Disabled was the 2014 ‘brainchild’ of a group of ladies with equestrian interests and an interest in providing something different for folk who may be otherwise restricted.
Its ethos is to share the experience of carriage driving with others.
The comments and smiles we receive from drivers, carers, friends and family make it all worthwhile and are ‘priceless’ in the minds of its volunteers.
All members of the charity are volunteers, so any donations go directly to the provision of the service it provides.
Some of them are Riding for the Disabled Association UK qualified carriage driving coaches. RDA UK is an organisation committed to providing life-changing experiences for disabled children and adults across the UK.
All volunteers are trained and validated by the RDA UK volunteer green card system.
Anne, Princess Royal visited Manx Carriage Driving 4 Disabled during her visit to the island last year for Tynwald Day.
She personally thanked the team for the work they do and the service they provide.
Charity representatives described this as ‘recognition at the highest level’ and as one of its proudest achievements since starting.
Chair Bethany Haller Moore says: ‘We are a team, we all come together, share our ideas about how we can best make adaptations for you and your condition, whatever that might be, because not all disabilities can be seen.
‘Those are examples like diabetes or arthritis. It is a disability because it affects your daily life and that is generally what a disability is.’
She added that one of the charity’s ponies is a ‘therapy pony’ as well as a ‘puller’, meaning people can learn different skills with her and work towards ‘proficiencies’.
This pony is called Miss Fluff. Plus, the charity also has a horse named Teddy, who is on loan to it currently and is used for driving.
Manx Carriage Driving 4 Disabled also has a new addition – a black and white 13’2 pony who is in training at present.
The charity says it hopes to have him assessed at the end of this month as a driving pony.
‘Those proficiencies on offer involve perhaps grooming the pony, learning how to manage the pony, how to muck out – all of those fun activities – and also driving the pony,’ said Dr Moore.
‘You’ll get different levels of certificate based on where you’re at and how you’re progressing.’
Her role is to maintain and steward the money coming from Manx Carriage Driving 4 Disabled’s donors and sponsors.
She added: ‘We are very serious about how that money is spent. We, as a team, do not get paid, not one penny.
‘Every minute that we’re there doing something with the ponies and with you, the client, is from our hearts.
‘It’s important to realise that the team comes together and helps adapt the training or the carriage driving and we are there to remove the disadvantage of how your disability might impact you as an individual.
‘I can’t use my hands very well so the charity adapted my reins so I could drive the pony, which I do enjoy so much. I love it.
‘If you have any questions or if you’d like to experience driving the ponies please get in touch.’
The charity is currently waiting for another pony to arrive and is gearing up for twice the number of drives on two days per week.
Meanwhile, Manx Carriage Driving 4 Disabled is looking for more volunteers.
It says it wants to ensure it has the ‘human resources’ as well as the ‘pulling power’ and carriages.
It will have paid for these latest investments from the donations it has received in the last 12 months.
Further donations will enable the charity to pay for livery, husbandry and care for its ponies, acquire additional equipment to keep members safe and protected during their drives, and extend its services to members of like minded charities whose members will benefit from what it provides.
If anyone is able to help, ‘in cash or in kind’ with donations or time, the charity wants to hear from them.
Manx Carriage Driving 4 Disabled accepts anyone with a disability – physical or mental, permanent or temporary.
The centre is open every Friday and some weekends.
Its website will give further insight into what the charity does.
Call Liz Lillie on 07624 322431 to find out more on how to get involved.
Find the team on Facebook or their website MCD4D.org to see their latest exploits.
l Do you have a charity that does great work here in the Isle of Man?
We are currently featuring charities, for free, across our three publications.
We want to help those who may be struggling during the cost of living crisis.
If you would like to see your charity featured in this series, email [email protected] for more information and to be sent questions.