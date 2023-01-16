Armed police had to forcefully stop a vehicle in Ramsey this morning.
A police spokesperson said: 'This morning at 11am in Clifton Drive, Ramsey, responding to a person in crisis, two armed response police vehicles had to forcefully stop and detain a vehicle.
Clifton Drive, Ramsey (Google Maps )
'After a short period of negotiation the driver of the vehicle, who was the person in crisis, was detained safely.
'No members of the general public were placed in harm's way during this time and we would like to thank the public who were in the area at the time who were inconvenienced.'