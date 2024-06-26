The issue of assisted dying dominated the House of Keys once more this week with questions raised over the bill.
Politicians sat for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday with issues during questions before members went through amendments on the Assisted Dying bill clauses.
Dr Alex Allinson’s bill proposes that the option of assisted dying should be available as a choice for terminally ill, mentally competent residents.
The debate has raged over whether drugs used to end life should be only self-administered or whether health professionals or family can also assist, as well as who meets the criteria for assisted dying.
There are also concerns over how effective the drugs are and how long it would take for someone to die.
There have also been concerns raised over the pressure assisted dying would place on health professionals and whether such laws could be exploited putting already vulnerable patients at further risk.
At this week’s sitting, Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas asked the Minister for Health and Social Care Lawrie Hooper whether an assisted dying services is in line with the NHS’s fundamental duties.
He argued there is no legal framework or precedent for any health service in other countries to provide such an assisted dying service and it goes against the NHS principles.
But Minister Lawrie Hooper said that if Tynwald says an assisted dying service should be provided by the health service then that is what will happen.
Mr Thomas also asked the minister in a separate question about the relationship between the island and the UK regarding registration of healthcare professionals.
In supplementary questions he asked whether giving new roles to healthcare professionals in the Isle of Man under assisted dying laws would require a new regulatory framework.
Mr Hooper said he could not answer the question but did say it would require careful negotiations. He said he would not know what the regulators would say.
Onchan MHK Julie Edge then asked how we expect to get doctors and nurses from the UK to the Isle of Man if we are not using the same regulatory framework but Mr Hooper insisted there are no plans to change the current framework.
Alf Cannan, acting in his role Ayre and Michael MHK rather than as Chief Minister, attempted to put the debate off until November during Tuesday’s sitting. He was seconded by Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas.
Mr Cannan said he wanted more time to consider the bill but, while nine MHKs supported his idea, 14 voted against.
The debate around the bill has proven to be a deeply emotive issue with protestors from both sides seen outside Government offices brandishing placards.
If it passes the latest clauses stage, the bill will progress onto the Legislative Council for further debate and scrutiny.
The Bill could then receive Royal Assent as soon as next year, followed by consideration on how the legislation will be implemented. Assisted dying could be available to Manx residents from 2027.