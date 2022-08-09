Astronomical Society opens its newly refurbished buildings
The Isle of Man Astronomical Society has officially reopened its buildings following refurbishment.
The Dome and other observatory buildings recently underwent a complete refurbishment with support from members of the Laxey Mines Research Group, plus material contributions from several local businesses.
Many members of the society also helped transform the 20-year-old buildings.
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer reopened the observatory in Foxdale officially last week.
Acting chairman Mike Newby said that the society was very grateful to everyone who helped with this ‘mammoth task’, which should ensure that the society can ‘continue to prosper for many more years’.
Mr Newby also advised that the society is open to new members, who can apply via the official website www.iomastronomy.org.
He said: ‘Anyone wishing to kindle or renew an interest in the wonders of the night sky will also be welcome at the popular public open nights, that will restart in October, once the evenings become dark earlier, and which will be ticketed events publicised via Eventbrite nearer the time.’
