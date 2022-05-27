Autumn booster jab for most vulnerable

An autumn Covid-19 booster jab will be offered to the most vulnerable in the island as well as frontline health and care workers.

This follows the latest advice from the UK’s Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunisation.

The extra booster should be offered to:

– All residents in an older adults care home

– Frontline health and care workers

– All adults aged 65+

– All those aged 16 to 64 years who are in a clinical risk group