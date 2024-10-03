The autumn Covid-19 booster campaign will begin in the island this month.
It will start with vaccinations for adult care home residents and those who are most at risk.
Seasonal flu vaccines can be administered at the same time. Eligible people will be offered both vaccines.
Covid and season flu vaccines will be offered to those aged 65 years and older, residents in a care home for older adults, those aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group and frontline health and social care workers.
Appointments will be made to visit care home residents. Manx Care will contact those aged 65 and over, and those in a clinical risk group.
Eligible people can also book online via the booking system, call the vaccination team on (01624) 822111 / 111 or email [email protected].
The majority of the vaccinations will be carried out at the Private Patients Unit at Noble’s Hospital.